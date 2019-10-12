September 2019
Jimmy O’s, 5658 N. West Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 4: Three non-critical violations: Several items in salad prep bar (lower unit) are not dated and labeled for use. To be corrected by today. Several ceiling tiles in dishwashing area need replaced. To be corrected by six months. No chemical or bleach sanitizers to test rinse water in bar area and dishwashing.
CVS Pharmacy #6535, 831 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 4: No violations this inspection.
Family Dollar, 701 N. Market St., Monon; Inspected Sept. 4: One non-critical violation: Mop sink, in break room, needs to be kept clear to be used properly. To be corrected by today.
Monon Meat Packing, 402 N. Railroad St., Monon; Inspected Sept. 4: No violations this inspection.
Kroger J-138 Fuel, 920 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 5: No violations this inspection.
VFW, 503 N. Third St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 5: No violations this inspection.
Kroger J-138, 920 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Sept 5: Two non-critical violations and one repeat violation: No sanitizing strips being used to test p.p.m. in sanitizing water. To be corrected by today. Standing water in bakery, reoccurring issue. To be corrected by six months.
Wal-Mart #2771, 1088 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 5: No violations this inspection.
Family Dollar, 100 S. Prairie, Brookston; Inspected Sept. 6: One non-critical violation: Storage room, location of mop sink, needs to be cleaned and organized. To be corrected by today.
Chalmers Petroleum, 5774 St. Rd. 43, Chalmers; Inspected Sept. 9: No violations this inspection.
Brookston Pizza King, 117 W. Third St., Brookston; Inspected Sept. 9: No violations this inspection.
Top Notch, 113 Third St., Brookston; Inspected Sept. 10: One critical violation and three non-critical violations: No sanitizing buckets in kitchen prep area available for use. To be corrected by today. Several wiping towels lying on prep tables in kitchen area; All refrigeration units must have visible temperature measuring device; No sanitizing strips available to test water at bar and kitchen prep sinks. To be corrected by today.
Harvest Time, 722 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 17: No violations this inspection.
Taco Bell, 1009 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 18: Three non-critical violations: Counters have sticky build-up around pop dispenser in seating area; Equipment on left side of prep area has build-up of debris, needs cleaning; Counters have sticky build-up around pop dispenser in prep area. To be corrected by today.
Oaklawn Elementary, 402 E. South St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 20: No violations this inspection.
Eastlawn Elementary, 475 – 1300 E., Burnettsville; Inspected Sept. 20: No violations this inspection.
Go N Nuts, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival; Inspected Sept. 21: No violations this inspection.
C & J’s Gourmet Foods, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival; Inspected Sept. 21: No violations this inspection.
Works –A- Poppin, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival; Inspected Sept. 21: No violations this inspection.
Gypsy Joe Coffee Shop, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival; Inspected Sept. 21: New – Coffee pre-packaged product – No violations this inspection.
Cory’s Concessions Fajita Freds, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival; Inspected Sept. 21: No violations this inspection.
WoJo & MoJo’s Grilled Cheese and More, LLC, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival; Inspected Sept. 21: No violations this inspection.
Mullen Family Concessions, Brookston Apple Popcorn Festival; Inspected Sept. 21: No violations this inspection.
Frontier Jr/Sr High School, One Falcon Drive, Chalmers; Inspected Sept. 23: No violations this inspection.
Frontier Elementary, 811 S. Railroad St., Brookston; Inspected Sept. 23: One non-critical violation: Dishwasher trays must be held six inches from floor. To be corrected by today.
Angler’s, 1828 Francis St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 24: Two non-critical violations: All refrigeration units need visible thermometers; Rear screen door has build-up – needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Monon Elementary, 305 E. Broadway St., Monon; Inspected Sept. 24: No violations this inspection.
North White Jr/Sr High School, 305 E. Broadway St., Monon; Inspected Sept. 24: No violations this inspection.
Tri-County Jr/Sr High School, 11298 W. 100 South, Wolcott; Inspected Sept. 25: No violations this inspection.
Tri-County Intermediate, 200 W. North St., Wolcott; Inspected Sept. 25: No violations this inspection.
Meadowlawn Elementary, 715 W. Ohio St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 26: No violations this inspection.
Roosevelt Middle School, 721 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 26: No violations this inspection.
Twin Lakes High School, 300 S. Third St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 27: No violations this inspection.
Twin Lakes Cinema, 107 S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Sept. 30: No violations this inspection.
Lighthouse Lodge, 4866 N. Boxman Place, Monticello; Inspected Sept. 30: No violations this inspection.