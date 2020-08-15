July 2020
Monticello Sycamore, 923 W. Washington St., Monticello; Inspected July 8: No violations this inspection.
Down the Street, 101 N. Francis St., Monticello; Inspected July 8: No violations this inspection.
Buffalo Stop and Shop, 100 E. Cross St., Monticello; Inspected July 8: One critical finding and two non-critical findings: Fly swatter being stored on meat slicer at time of inspection. To be corrected immediately. Store made ham salad sandwiches need all ingredients listed on label; Front section (floor) of reach-in pop, milk, etc., cooler has debris. To be corrected by today.
Mike’s Produce, 422 W. Jefferson St., Monticello; Inspected July 8: No violations this inspection.
Tall Timbers Marina, 4773 N. W. Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected July 8: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General #19337, 6030 Indiana 16, Buffalo; Inspected July 8: One non-critical finding: No covered waste receptacle in women’s restroom. To be corrected by today.
La Fiesta, 2648 N. West Shafer Dr., Monticello; Inspected July 9: One non-critical finding: No sanitizing buckets for wiping towels available. To be corrected by today.
Pine View Golf Course, 5310 Norway Road, Monticello; Inspected July 9: No violations this inspection.
Lickity Split, 117 W. Eighth St., Brookston; Inspected July 9: No violations this inspection.
Two Guys Catering and Bakery, 106 E. Third St., Brookston; Inspected July 9: Two non-critical findings: Wiping towels lying on counters in prep area; Sanitizing buckets not being held in proper places. To be corrected by today.
Walgreens Co. #10532, 812 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected July 9: No violations this inspection.
Piddles/The Country Store, 1514 B.N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected July 9: Two non-critical findings: Back prep room needs to be more organized; Trash can sitting in front of hand sink. To be corrected by today.
Boco Mart/Noble Romans, 8952 W. 600 South, Wolcott; Inspected July 10: Two critical findings and eight non-critical findings: Warmer, holding melted cheese, is extremely dirty; Dishwashing area, is extremely dirty, floors, walls and sinks. To be corrected by opening. All equipment has debris needs cleaned; Floors, in Noble Romans area, are extremely dirty; Tables in Noble Romans dining area are dirty; Storage room cluttered full of debris; Walk-in cooler has several boxes of food items on floor; Dating and labeling are not being implemented for use of product; Refrigeration units need visible thermometers; Several boxes being stored in dining area as well as dirty mop bucket. Store closed until further notice (Noble Romans only). To be corrected before opening.
Boco Mart/Noble Romans, 8952 W. 600 South, Wolcott; Inspected July 13: Six non-critical findings: Vents above freezers in prep area have debris; Wall, beside mustard packets, need cleaned; Dishwasher does not work – needs to be repaired or removed. Floors under equipment have debris. To be corrected before opening. Black trash bags being used to dry and store dishes on. Corrected. Towels and mats being used to air-dry dishes. To be corrected by today. Enclosed entrance needs to be cleaned.
Lakeview Commons, 402 Tioga Road, Monticello; Inspected July 13: No violations this inspection.
Graham’s B & K Drive In, 511 Northwestern Ave., Monticello; Inspected July 13: Two non-critical findings: Towel being used to absorb moisture in Superior reach-in cooler; Cups with condiments must be marked for seven day in and out. To be corrected by today.
Beaver’s Pub, 1865 N. Francis St., Monticello; Inspected July 14: Three non-critical findings: No sanitizing buckets available for use. Corrected. Towels not being stored correctly between use; No dates or labels being used for seven-day in and out. To be corrected by today.
S & P Burnettsville Gas Mart, 101 E. Second St. and Main, Burnettsville; Inspected July 14: One critical finding and two non-critical findings: Employee hand sink holding pans and strainer – not being used properly. To be corrected by today. Wall behind three-bay sink needs cleaned or painted. To be corrected by six months. No temperature-measuring device to probe items in hot holding. To be corrected by today.
The Ice Cream Shoppe, 6099 Indiana 16 West, Buffalo; Inspected July 15: Four non-critical findings: Chest freezer in prep area needs defrosted and cleaned; Upper freezer unit in reach-in refrigeration needs cleaned; Utensils cannot be stored in food items in refrigeration units between use. All refrigeration units need temperature-measuring devices in freezer and refrigeration units. To be corrected by today.
Monon Connection, 10012 US 421 North, Monon; Inspected July 15: No violations this inspection.
I.U. Health White Memorial Hospital, 720 S. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected July 16: No violations this inspection.
T.C.C., 3627 N. West Shafer Dr., Monticello; Inspected July 17: One critical finding and two non-critical findings: Chicken being defrosted incorrectly. Corrected. Items in walk-in cooler need to be six inches off floor surface; Whirlpool freezer needs to be defrosted. To be corrected by today.
King Buffet, 938 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected July 21: One critical finding and two non-critical findings: Chicken being stored and thawed improperly. Corrected. All food items being stored in walk-in cooler must be dated and labeled for use: Blue storage container, in storage area, holding condiments need to be cleaned. To be corrected by today.
An Udder Sensation, 138 S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected July 21: Six non-critical findings: Three-bay sink and single sink, in dishwashing area, need to be sealed to wall; Floor in seating area needs completed; Ice cream freezers in serving area need to be installed and up to temperature; Covering, on lower part of three-bay sink; Floors in sink and prep area to be cleaned; Tables and shelving completed in prep area. To be corrected before opening.
Mitchell’s Fresh Mex, 120 N. Washington St., Delphi; Inspected July 22: No violations this inspection.
An Udder Sensation, 138 S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected July 26: All violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Permit issued on this date.
Boco Mart/Noble Romans, 8952 W. 600 S., Wolcott; Inspected July 27: All violations from previous inspections have been corrected. Permit issued.
Lakeshore Drive In, 100 Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected July 31: No violations this inspection.
Riverside Pub, 1809 Francis St., Monticello; Inspected July 31: No violations this inspection.