October 2019
Subway, 701 S. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Oct. 1: Two non-critical violations: White panel on interior of ice machine has build-up; Coca Cola dispenser holding ice is not maintaining temperature to keep ice frozen or drain is plugged. To be corrected by today.
Casey’s, 102 W. Broadway St., Monon; Inspected Oct. 2: No violations this inspection.
Springboro General Store, 10721 S. Springboro Road, Monticello; Inspected Oc. 4: No violations this inspection.
Skippers Frozen Yogurt LLC, 919 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 4: Three non-critical violations: Three-bay sink needs to be sealed to wall; Finish baseboard on all walls; Self-closures installed on bathroom doors. To be corrected before opening.
Esmeralda’s, 204 W. Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 8: One non-critical violation: Towels lying on counter in prep area. To be corrected by today.
Bell’s Pizza Plus, 100 S. Range St., Wolcott; Inspected Oct. 8: No violations this inspection.
Bent Tree Coffee, 209A S. Railroad St., Brookston; Inspected Oct. 9: No violations this inspection.
Hoosier Pete, 1510 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 10: Four non-critical violations: No visible thermometer in True Cooler holding dairy products; Build-up on interior of ice machine; Evidence of smoking at table which is less than eight foot from entrance door. To be corrected by today. Exterior of front of store has excessive amount of debris, weeds, and trash. Needs to be cleaned. To be corrected immediately.
Willoughby’s Country Crossroads, 214 W. Second St., Reynolds; Inspected Oct. 15: One critical violation and one non-critical violation: Walk-in cooler — temperature holding at 50 degrees. Items that were perishable were removed. Corrected immediately. Interior of ice machine, panel needs cleaned. To be corrected today.
Skippers Frozen Yogurt LLC, 919 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 10: All violations have been corrected from previous inspection. Permit issued this date.
Monical’s, 912½ S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 15: Two non-critical violations: Containers in pizza topping refrigerated unit need to be changed at least once a shift; Towels lying directly on counters need to be stored in sanitizing solution between use. To be corrected today. All other violations from previous inspection have been corrected.
El Tapatio, 1407 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 18: Two non-critical violations: Sanitizing buckets need to be available for use. Towels lying on prep counters. All items in reach-in refrigerator and freezer units need to be dated and labeled for use. To be corrected today.
Arby’s, 826 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 17: Two non-critical violations: Beard restraint must be worn to completely cover all facial hair; All items in walk-in cooler must be stored six inches off floor surface. To be corrected by today.
#1 Taco Express, 212 W. Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 23: Two non-critical violations: Wiping towels in prep area not being stored properly between use; Ice scoop being stored with handle down on ice. To be corrected by today.
Best Bowling Center, 208 Rickey Road, Monticello; Inspected Oct. 23: No violations this inspection.
Abe’s Pizza, 234 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 28: No violations this inspection. Re-opening of store after two-month closure.
Brandywine Complex, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 29: No violations this inspection.
Holy Cow Farm Fresh, 10387 N. 100 West, Monon; Inspected Oct. 30: No violations this inspection.
Greens and Beans LLC, 602 W. Fisher St., Monticello; Inspected Oct. 31: Three non-critical violations: Paper towels and hand soap must be installed at hand sink; Self-closure on restroom door; Covered waste receptacle in public restrooms. To be corrected before opening.