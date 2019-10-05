MONTICELLO — White County’s local real estate market data for August 2019 saw a decline in all areas except for median sales prices compared to August 2018, according to the White County Association of Realtors.
The median sales price increased a little more than 14 percent to $147,950. In August 2018, the median sales price was $129,100.
However, the number of new listings dropped 14.7 percent, closed sales dropped 9.9 percent and the original list price received dropped 0.9 percent.
“A lot of this comes from low inventory and sellers being cautious of their own buying to replace what they have sold” said Aaron Ruemler, president of the White County Association of Realtors.
The market in White County, he said, is based on several factors.
“The largest factor is the tourism of our two local lakes Shafer and Freeman,” Ruemler said. “These lakes draw in a large source of revenue into our county economy.
He also said that since the Fed has lowered interest rates again, he hopes that will increase the number of sales.
Currently the White County Association of Realtors is made up of 19 primary broker member offices, four secondary broker nember offices and 10 affiliate members that serve White County and surrounding areas.
The association is a member of the Indiana Regional Multiple Listing Service, which includes 15 associations within Indiana.