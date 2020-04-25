MONTICELLO — The staff at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital had a chance Wednesday to take a brief respite from their job duties amid the COVID-19 health emergency to enjoy a parade through the hospital parking lot.
It wasn’t just any parade; it was filled with representatives from every police and fire agency in White County.
The parade was sponsored by the White County FOP and organized by Monticello Assistant Police Chief Tony Stroup.
“Basically, all I did was get the word out to all the fire departments,” he said. “(Monticello Fire Chief) Galen Logan helped me with that. With the help of Officer Travis Clark, we got a hold of all the police departments in the county and just asked for everyone’s participation.”
Police and fire personnel began gathering at the Monticello Fire Station next door to IU Health White Memorial. At around 6 p.m., they entered the hospital parking lot via the north entrance, drove around the perimeter of the north parking lot, through the circle drive in front of the emergency department, and back toward the north entrance.
Hospital staff lined up on the sidewalk to watch the parade up-close as the vehicles drove through. Many carried signs of thanks and encouragement, while others waved at the passing caravan. Almost everyone recorded the event with their smartphones.
The police and fire officials then lined their vehicles along the service drive parallel to the main road, where they gave their final blast of sirens.
The hospital staff then walked toward the police and fire vehicles, waving and shouting “Thank you” and “That was awesome” as the vehicles left the parking lot.
Stroup said it was a small gesture to let the health care workers and hospital staff know they are in people’s thoughts and prayers.
“They take the time to go to work and possibly get infected with the virus, then go back home and possibly risk endangering their family with it,” he said. “It weighs heavy on a lot of these nurses and the staff.
“This is something we’re always going to remember,” he added. “It was just a good opportunity to give back.”
The IU Health White staff also received boxes filled with about 250 packages of candy bars and bags of chips.
Stroup said the response from the hospital staff was “amazing.”
“That gave me chills,” he said. “That’s why I’m here doing the job. I think everyone enjoyed it from a social distancing standpoint and we made a good go of it.”