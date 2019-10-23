MONTICELLO — Ivy Tech students who fall financially short in covering their tuition fees will get a boost from White County.
The White County Commissioners and White County Council on Monday jointly OK’d allotting a total of $50,000 for three years for the “White County Promise” program. It would provide high school graduates from Twin Lakes, North White, Frontier and Tri-County with two years of “last-dollar” scholarship funds, meaning the county would provide financial assistance after the application of other grants, scholarships and gift aid.
It would not include costs for textbooks, supplies or Include-Ed e-learning books, even if considered necessary for enrollment.
“Anything that comes first is paid first, then White County would pick up the back side,” said Patricia Plantenga, site manager for the Monticello campus.
One year of education at Ivy Tech, plus the mandatory technology fee, costs $4,500.30, Plantenga said during a commission meeting in August.
White County Council member Janet Faker said she would like to see how the program is working “at least after ever semester” to determine if participating in the “Promise” program is worth it.
A similar program was attempted a few years ago and wasn’t successful. The previous program, according to Commissioner David Diener, only pertained to a major-specific scholarship.
A critical component of the White County Promise program, Plantenga said, is the “wrap-around” services students will receive from a local college connection coach, advisor and community mentors who will guide them as they enter higher education and continue the path over the two years.
Once in the program, students must meet all the following requirements to retain the scholarship:
• Maintain satisfactory academic progress defined as the equivalent of a 2.0 cumulative GPA and a 67 percent completion rate, and complete the identified academic program within two academic years that may include two summer semesters.
• Maintain full-time enrollment (12-15 credits per semester) with at least six to nine credits at the Monticello campus (exceptions can be made by the site manager).
• Participate in a for-credit internship program/clinical based upon college accrediting standards with a potential employer as approved by the academic program.
• Not be convicted of use of illegal drugs, or a criminal/delinquent act.
• Provide annual evidence of White County residence.
• Complete an exit interview prior to graduation from the program.
Students would also be required to participate in a minimum of one community service opportunity that may be sponsored by the city, chamber of commerce, Ivy Tech or another approved entity.
White County Council member Art Anderson wasn’t convinced, saying students could enter the military if they wanted a free education.
“I’ve already been through this before and I want skin in the game,” he said.
Randy Mitchell, president of White County Economic Development, and county auditor Gayle Rogers said $50,000 was left over from the previous program, and that amount can be set aside for the “Promise” program this time around.
Anderson said there will be no way to determine if the program is working after three years.
“Probably seven or eight years is when you’ll know it’s working,” he said. “I just don’t understand why we’re using taxpayers’ money and giving it away to people to go to school when there are other opportunities they can get. They can get federal grants. They can go into the service. There are all kinds of ways you can make life better. I don’t mind putting something in if people have skin in the game. If they have no skin in the game, I’m not for it.”
Mitchell said success and failure can be looked at in different ways.
“You can look at it that we spent $40,000 (the previous time) and we got four people through the program,” he said. “We have to look very seriously at any kind of funding to help our students in this area. I hope the council will embrace this. I think it’s a worthwhile program.”
Anderson still wasn’t convinced.
“You can look at last-dollar as having skin in the game,” Mitchell said. “(Students) are using other funds to start off with. Almost every one of these students have another source (of financial aid).”
“Community service and the internship (aspect) is another way for (students) to have skin in the game — said White County Council President Raymond Kramer.
“I believe (Plantenga) will do a good job, but the thing of it is, you’re not going to know squat for seven or eight years,” Anderson said. “I don’t know. Do what you want. Put it to a vote. I’m voting no.”
Anderson was the only member of the county council to vote “no,” while the commissioners approved it by unanimous vote.
The program could start with the current semester or the beginning of the spring semester.