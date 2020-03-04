MONTICELLO — Questions about the future of White County — specifically Indiana Beach — made its way in front of the White County Commissioners on Monday.
It was the first commission meeting since Apex Parks Group announced Feb. 18 that it was closing several of its amusement parks, including Indiana Beach.
Kathleen Gross, who on Feb. 29 during a rally to “save” Indiana Beach encouraged people to attend Monday’s commission meeting and the governing body’s joint meeting March 16 with the White County Council, had some specific questions for the commissioners.
First and foremost, Gross asked if the county had a plan in place to make up for an expected deficit in tourism dollars.
“Ten years ago, when I ran for county council, there was an estimate that approximately $15 million to $22 million came into our county coffers as a result of tourism (from) Indiana Beach drawing people in,” she said. “My concern is, is there any kind of plan at this point to make up for that deficit?”
County Commission President John Heimlich said it hasn’t yet reached that point.
“That figure you mentioned is overall tourism, of which Indiana Beach is a major portion,” he said. “Even without Indiana Beach, we still have the lakes, so there will still be tourism activity.”
Gross then asked if the commissioners were aware of any interest from entities in purchasing Indiana Beach.
Heimlich said city and county officials are part of a non-disclosure agreement to which they must abide, but he did acknowledge of some interest from various “parties” and “entities.”
“Those negotiations, those activities are going on, but we really can’t comment on that at this point,” he said.
Gross asked the commissioners if they’d be interested in conducting a night meeting so more people could attend after working hours.
“There were so many people that came (to the Feb. 29 rally) from Virginia, Chicago, Marion, Chesterton, Ohio, Illinois … people traveled a long distance to be there,” she said. “I think those people would make an effort to come if there was a meeting outside of their working time. Is that an option?”
Heimlich said he was unsure of what a night meeting would accomplish.
“There are things I can’t talk about,” he said.
The county commission’s attorney, George Loy, said the commissioners “have been and want to continue to do the right thing.”
“The commissioners want Indiana Beach open every bit as much as all of you out there,” Heimlich said. “That’s what we’re working toward.”
While Heimlich said he understands what the impact of Indiana Beach’s closure will have on everyone, Apex Parks Group is a private entity conducting negotiations with other private entities.
“At some point, I think we will become part of that,” he said.
Gross asked if there was a phone number for people to call Apex Parks Group to voice their concern. Loy said that number will be not publicly distributed and suggested using White County Economic Development President Randy Mitchell as a “conduit.”
Commissioner David Diener added that Gross and others could search the internet to find contact information for Apex Parks Group.
“But for us to encourage people to do something that mars and creates issues that slows the process is not a positive thing,” he said. “We are just as interested as that person from Ohio who came and stood in the parking lot, but there are only certain things you can say or do, and there are things that will hamper and (keep) this process from moving forward, and we don’t want that to happen.”
Diener also appeared to scoff at the online petition and the Feb 29 rally at Indiana Beach, as well as the intense area media coverage of Indiana Beach’s closure.
“For people who want to voice an opinion and be in the newspaper and have their picture taken … sorry, we really don’t want to be a part of that,” he said. “It’s not going to help the process. … Right now, our best thing to do is let the process work itself out and not muddy the water.”
Heimlich added the rally and petition “showed interest” in keeping Indiana Beach open.
“It helps create interest in parties coming together to try and find a buyer,” he said.
Gross said there is “a certain degree of panic” surrounding the Indiana Beach closure that expands well beyond White County’s borders.
“I chose to live in this county. I chose to stay in this county. I’ve been here 20 years and I don’t want the county or us to become that ghost town,” she said. “That is one concern that I have.”
Heimlich said Monticello and White County have “taken other hits” over the years, citing the closures of Bryan Manufacturing, RCA and Chesebrough Ponds in the 1970s.
“These were the major employers in the county who up and left,” he said. “There was talk then about Monticello becoming a ghost town. But the community came together. There were other things that arose and we came out of it stronger than before. That’s certainly what we hope for this time, too.”