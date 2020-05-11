MONTICELLO — The Indiana Beach saga has finally come to an end for some, but it’s a new beginning for many others.
The White County Commissioners and County Council officially approved giving a $3 million forgivable loan Monday to Gene Staples, CEO of Indiana Beach Holdings LLC, to keep Indiana Beach operational until at least 2025.
Staples said he bought the 94-year-old amusement and water park resort from Apex Parks Group prior to APG filing April 8 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but did not publicly announce it until April 23.
“Our team saw the need for someone to step in to acquire Indiana Beach and keep it from becoming a part of closed-down history,” Staples told the commissioners Monday. “We reached out to Apex (Parks) Group in late February when they announced it was closing to see if there was something we could do with our equity group. (We) found out their reasons for closure, went through their financials, talked to their creditors and were able to put together a deal that made sense for everyone involved.”
Terms of the purchase deal were not revealed.
The county’s loan would reach maturity on Sept. 1, 2025, and essentially become a $3 million grant that Staples and Indiana Beach Holdings LLC would not have to pay back — as long as the park operates and certain conditions are met until that time.
Conditions that must be met include:
• Begin operations and open in summer 2020 consistent with COVID-19 restrictions the state current has in place. If those restrictions change and/or are extended, the Indiana Beach Holdings LLC would not be considered in default for not opening if it can’t legally do so.
• Stays in operation until Sept. 1, 2025 — the maturity date of the loan
• Employs at least 200 people during the 2021-2025 seasons
Richard Hall, a partner of Indianapolis-based Barnes & Thornburg law firm, said Monday that the county would receive some security for the loan as it would have the right to step in and hold the property in the event the loan falls into default.
Hall added that Indiana Beach will also honor all prepays (for the park and campgrounds) purchased before the initial closure announcement.
Commissioner Steve Burton said although Staples is “taking a risk,” the new owner’s “agenda or motives or desires to make this happen” are great enough to support giving him and Indiana Beach Holdings LLC the loan.
“Sometimes with the council and the commissioners, we have to make decisions that may not be popular at the time, but part of our responsibility is to look (to) the future, and we all believe that Indiana Beach should be in the future of White County,” he said.
Apex Parks Group, Indiana Beach’s former owners, abruptly announced Feb. 18 that it was closing the park because of financial reasons. State and local officials had worked since then toward locating a potential buyer.
Supporters of Indiana Beach began an online petition to save the park, then staged a rally Feb. 29 in hopes it would persuade the owners to either keep it open or ramp up the search for a new owner.
Less than a month after the closure, the White County Commission and White County Council passed a resolution to offer up to $3 million in incentives for any potential buyer. On March 31, the commission and council, with the help of attorneys, established a revolving fund into which the $3 million will be shifted — a move that was required according to Indiana law.
The money originated from the county’s Wind Farm Economic Development Fund established several years ago into which payments from wind companies are deposited for economic development and job creation.
On April 8, Apex Parks Group filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del.
“Subsequent to (the bankruptcy filing), we’ve been working with our team at Indiana Beach and with the county on a development plan for Indiana Beach,” he said. “We’re looking to press forward with that with ongoing operations, with the anticipation of Indiana Beach opening for the 2020 season, although at a much-delayed date than originally anticipated when we began this endeavor.”
According to Indiana restrictions due to the COVID-19 health emergency, the campground may open as long as social distancing limitations and sanitation precautions are in place. Amusement and water park operations cannot open until at least June 14, when Indiana enters the fourth of five stages to reopening the economy. At that time, Indiana Beach would only be able to open at 50 percent capacity.
Restrictions won’t be fully lifted until July 4, as long as the state doesn’t slip back into a second outbreak.
Commissioner President John Heimlich said the “$3 million is a lot of money, but without this Indiana Beach would be gone and the cost to White County would be far greater” than $3 million.
He cited a 2002 Purdue University study about economic impact of tourism on White County, which stated that the tourism trade annually brings in $60 million, adding that without it every taxpayer would have to pay $160 more each year to make up for the loss.
“Even taxpayers out in the far reaches of the county that may not think they’re impacted by Indiana Beach, they are and have been for a number of years,” he said.
Copies of the loan agreement were not made immediately available, despite the commissioners stating the contrary during a March 17 public meeting. They stated at the time that once finalized, the county would publicly release terms of the deal.
Instead, the county provided a copy of the resolution that was approved Monday morning.