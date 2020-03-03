LOGANSPORT — A White County man has been arrested in connection with a September 2019 Cass County vehicle crash in which one person lost part of a leg.
Brady Riley, 20, of Burnettsville, was served a Cass Superior Court II arrest warrant for alleged criminal recklessness. Riley surrendered to officers at the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
Indiana State Police did not say when Riley surrendered to authorities.
According to ISP Peru Post officials, Riley’s arrest stems from an investigation conducted by Trooper Chris Miller and Peru post’s crash reconstruction team, which revealed Riley, driving a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was traveling at an excessive rate of speed when he went off the west side of the road and struck multiple tees.
James Hornback, 21, of Royal Center and a passenger in the Monte Carlo, was ejected from the vehicle and had his leg severed below the knee. He was flown via helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital.
Prior to the arrival of medics, friends of Riley and Hornback used a belt as a tourniquet to stop Hornback's blood loss from the injury.
Riley was also injured in the crash, suffering broken bones and internal injuries. ISP officials said he had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters and was flown, via medical helicopter, to a Fort Wayne hospital.
The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, on County Road 825 West near County Road 250 North, near Royal Center, in Cass County.
ISP officials said neither Riley nor Hornback were wearing seat belts.