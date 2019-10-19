REYNOLDS — The “moveable feast” is back.
The White County Historical Society’s annual event is set for 1 p.m. Nov. 3 and will begin at the Reynolds School on US 24
As the name implies, the WCHS Moveable Feast and pertinent presentations will shift to various parts of the county.
he historical programs start with a presentation about the Raub family and how they were not only successful in White County, but also in neighboring counties. The presentation will be delivered by White County Historical Society board member Brian Capouch.
It will be followed by a presentation from Kean MacOwan, WCHS board president, about the devastating fires in Reynolds and Monticello.
The program then move to the Wolcott House for the main dinner, where an Anson Wolcott re-enactor will give a presentation on the town of Wolcott’s founding and give a tour of the Wolcott House.
The desert portion and final leg of the historical adventure will be at the Burnettsville Community Center, where Judy Baker, director of the White County Historical Society, will present a program detailing the various names associated with the town of Burnettsville.
Advance paid reservations are required. Cost for members is $45; it’s $50 for non-members. Paid reservations must be received by Nov. 3.
Contact Judy Baker at the White County Historical Society, located at 101 S. Bluff St., Monticello, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or call (574) 583-3998.