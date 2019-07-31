MONTICELLO — Imagine winding your way from the 1974 Monticello Tornado Memorial past the White County Historical Society and arriving at a pavilion overlooking Lake Freeman.
That’s one of the possible scenarios for the ongoing riverwok project, spearheaded by the Monticello Redevelopment Commission.
Several local organizations, like the White County Historical Society, have a part to play as well, as the city plans to create a major entrance to the walk on land between the society’s facilities and Twin Lakes Towers Apartments.
“We feel like it’s a step forward for our community,” said WCHS Director Judith Baker
She explained the path the city might possibly excavate to create its riverwalk — cutting straight between her building and the lot adjacent to the apartment complex, through overhanging trees and brush to the back of the historical society.
Documents provided to Baker at the beginning of the riverwalk project display a deck-like area behind the century-old building, with stairways leading further down to the river.
Though the city has shown Baker more elaborate plans — like one idea of a tower with an inner lift to bring people to a higher view of the walkway — she wants to keep focused on the original idea.
“It’s not a riverwok until you get to the river,” Baker said.
Beyond simply constructing a pathway to Lake Freeman, William Misenheimer, vice president of the MRC, mentioned during last Thursday night’s meeting the possibility of including an online narrated history of the space in the final riverwalk product.
This could be accomplished through plans with WCHS President Kean MacOwan, who could narrate segments of the area’s history that could be accessed digitally.
“You take your phone, as you’re walking to (the walk) from Constitution Plaza,” Misenheimer said, “and it would tell you a story.”
The logistics of a system that would allow for any passersby to access those narrations was discussed, as it may be possible to put QR codes or other symbols around the walkway that could be scanned by a smartphone. Those codes could then lead to a website or other online repository of audio narratives.