BROOKSTON — White County Republican Chairman Shannon Mattix announces a vacancy on the Brookston Town Council due to a resignation.
Those who may be interested in filling the vacancy need to meet the following criteria: Be a resident inside the town limits of Brookston, as well as be in good standing with the Republican Party at the discretion of the local chairman.
Those interested may send a resume to: White County GOP, P.O. Box 553, Monticello, IN 47960.
A deadline of July 24 at noon has been set.