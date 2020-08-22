MONTICELLO — Diamond and Silk are still planning to visit White County next month.
They’re the keynote speakers for this year’s White County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner.
Having already been postponed twice because of the COVID-19 health emergency, the dinner is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Best Western Brandywine in Monticello.
The dinner was originally scheduled for April 3, then moved to May 16 because of crowd-size restrictions established at the time because of the health emergency.
“We are highly aware of potential changes, however we will work toward this date with current recommendations (at that time) in mind,” White County GOP Chairman Shannon Mattix wrote in an email. “Thanks to so many of you in the last few days who have been asking and, in fact, wanting to be certain we are still a go. Your support is appreciated.”
Mattix said tickets are still available. Packages include Silver ($60, one dinner ticket), Gold ($250, two dinner tickets and recognition), and Titanium ($1,000, table of eight with dinner, closer to stage, 30-minute meet-and-greet before the dinner, and recognition).
Tickets can be obtained by calling Mattix at 219-863-2078; Lori Austin at 765-427-0803; Dawn Girard at 574-870-3051; or Terri Brooks at 574-870-1125.
“Diamond and Silk” — Lynnette Diamond Hardaway and Rochelle Silk Richardson — are biological sisters from North Carolina and are video “vloggers,” internet sensations, influencers, hosts of “The Viewers’ View” and “Diamond and Silk Chit Chat Live.”
They regularly appear on Fox News shows including “Hannity,” “Fox News Sunday,” “Watters’ World,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “Fox & Friends.” In November 2018, Diamond and Silk were given a show on Fox Nation, the online Fox News streaming service.