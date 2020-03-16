MONTICELLO — The White County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner is the latest in a long list of events that have either been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.
White County GOP chairman Shannon Mattix has postponed the annual dinner to Saturday, May 16, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep gatherings to 50 people or less for the next two months to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The dinner was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 3. It will be conducted at the Best Western Brandywine and, according to Mattix, “Diamond and Silk” will still headline the event.
“We appreciate your patience as we continue to monitor (the situation), and if changes need to made moving forward, we will keep you all posted,” he wrote in a press release Monday morning. “In the meantime, stay safe, follow basic guidelines set by local, state and federal authorities.
“Common sense and looking out for one another is nothing new to our community,” Mattix added. “We will emerge from this as our community and country has from so many other situations, successful and strong.”
“Diamond and Silk” — Lynnette Diamond Hardaway and Rochelle Silk Richardson — are biological sisters from North Carolina and are video “vloggers,” internet sensations, influencers, hosts of “The Viewers View” and “Diamond and Silk Chit Chat Live.”
They regularly appear on Fox News shows including “Hannity,” “Fox News Sunday,” “Watters’ World,” “The Ingraham Angle” and “Fox & Friends.” In November 2018, Diamond and Silk were given a show on Fox Nation, the online Fox News streaming service.
Tickets and pricing for the dinner have not yet been announced.