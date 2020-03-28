CHALMERS — Cynthia Keith has been chosen by the White County GOP to be the town’s new clerk-treasurer.
Keith replaces Melissa Summers, who left the position in late February. White County GOP chairman Shannon Mattix announced the move Friday.
Keith has been the town’s deputy clerk-treasurer since last fall.
“I felt this would be a seamless transition for the Town of Chalmers at this time, in addition to her meeting the criteria that was set,” Mattix said in a press release.
Criteria included being a resident in the Chalmers town limits, and being in good standing with the Republican Party, among others. Applicants had until noon March 27 to submit a resume and a letter of interest to Mattix.
All told, three people applied for the position.
“I want to thank them for their interest and to also stay involved in the process,” he said.
The appointment is believed to be effective immediately.