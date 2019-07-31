BATTLE GROUND — Two young White County girls used their drawing talents this summer to raise $350 for Monticello’s Happy Tails Animal Care Shelter.
They did this after raising about $500 last summer for Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
Eight-year-old Elsie Sherer and 10-year-old Kayden Sherer, who barely live within White County’s southern border, have been taking commissions for their drawings ever since last school year, when Kayden started coming home from school with handfuls of cash.
“So we were kind of confused at first, how she was having all this money in her hand,” Kayden’s mom Katie Sherer said. “She said, ‘Well, I’m just selling my artwork to people on the school bus and at school.’”
After encouraging her daughter to sell drawings around the neighborhood, Katie Sherer posted Kayden’s efforts on social media. The post prompted a flood of drawing requests — so many that Kayden’s hands started to hurt and she recruited her little sister to help out, according to Kayden.
Kayden first started drawing for commissions after seeing a Riley Children’s Hospital advertisement on television, her mother said. The sisters ended up donating several hundred dollars in October to Riley’s Cheer Guild, which helps hospital patients by providing toys and services like music therapy.
Since then, the girls have spent this summer — as the drawing commissions became too time-consuming during the school year — sketching cats, dogs and all manner of subjects to raise money for an animal shelter in Monticello.
“We did Happy Tails,” Elsie Sherer said.
“Happy Trails is a no-kill shelter and donation-driven,” Katie Sherer said. “So we went there and we toured it. Really cool.”
The girls chose an animal shelter for a few reasons. Whenever Elsie and Kayden visit their community-minded grandmother, they often stop by the local humane society to visit the pets there and volunteer their time if they can.
This history of helping cats and dogs, along with Elsie’s more simple “Because we just love animals” line of reasoning, is why the girls chose to donate their earnings to Happy Tails.
In two months, the girls raised about $350 for the shelter and made around 50 drawings just over the summer.
Donations toward Happy Tails are used “mainly for care of animals,” said shelter board of directors president Esther Hardy in a phone interview. Those wanting to give to the shelter can mail donations in or contact the shelter via email, she said.
As for the Battle Ground sisters, they’re considering possible avenues for their next adventure in charity.
“What are we gonna do next?” Kayden asked Elsie.
“Yeah, we’re gonna keep drawing,” her sister answered.
The two both like drawing animals. Elsie enjoys sketching cats and dogs, while Kayden likes drawing horses, but also spends a lot of time making all sorts of pictures, from superheroes to magical creatures to people to video game characters.
One recent commission had the sisters drawing American soldiers and the famous U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial statue in Arlington, Va.
“I think it really does instill good values in them,” Katie said. “I hope that they grow up to be good people.”
Though Kayden’s friends say she should be an art teacher, she says she really wants to work with kids as a kindergarten teacher when she grows up.
Animal-adoring Elsie says she might be a veterinarian or an artist when she grows up.