MONTICELLO — Before White County Economic Development President Randy Mitchell recapped the economic successes of 2019, he first had to address the proverbial elephant in the room.
Indiana Beach’s closure is what everyone wanted to know about.
“There’s a lot of discussion (and) rumors going around, but I wanted you to hear it from the horse’s mouth,” he said during his group’s annual luncheon Friday at the Best Western-Brandywine Conference Center.
Apex Parks Group, the owners of Indiana Beach, announced Feb. 18 that it is closing the 94-year-old amusement and water park resort. But Mitchell said county and Monticello city leaders have been active in discussions with Apex officials about keeping it open and operational.
“And that’s the message I want you to take — that there has been a flurry of activity all directed toward keeping the amusement park open and operating,” he said.
Mitchell said they are locating brokers, investors and other amusement park officials “with the hopes of finding a buyer for the park.”
“Along with that, city and county leaders will be actively working to find additional investors by working with the Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort and Apex Parks Group leadership,” he said.
Mitchell added that for the past week and a half, the economic development office has utilized its “vast contacts within our database” to send inquiries to brokers, site selectors and investors, as well as with legislators and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“As a result, we have fielded several return calls regarding interest in purchasing Indiana Beach and restoring operations,” he said. “I feel that of those leads that we received, three or four inquiries have been deemed by our office as credible.”
Mitchell said he passed along those leads to Apex Parks Group officials for their review.
While acknowledging there are more questions about the Indiana Beach closure, Mitchell said he asks people to remain positive and allow county officials to work with Apex Parks Group “toward a positive solution.”
“That’s where we are and I hope that you appreciate the transparency that we’re providing with this,” he said. “We will definitely keep you posted as things develop.”
All told, Mitchell said 2019 was successful in terms of economic development — and it all begins with Mid-America Commerce Park.’
He noted the major investments by the county in road, water and wastewater capacity at the commerce park, adding that interest remains high for more occupants.
“In fact, we’re a little overwhelmed sometimes with the interest that comes in the park,” he said. “I want you to know we’re being cautious and selective. We don’t just want to bring anybody in that’s not a good fit.”
He noted the opening of EggLife during the summer, which hired 70 people and will invest a total of $19 million in “highly sophisticated equipment.”
“We’re pleased. They are a great tenant and a great partner in the park,” Mitchell said. “They are the cornerstone of our shell building.”
He also mentioned Sweetener Supply’s planned move from Brookfield, Ill., to Wolcott, adding that the company plans to start building a 150,000-square-foot facility with investments of around $24 million.
To accommodate Sweetener Supply, County Road 1100 is being reworked, widened and deepened to handle the expected truck traffic, and a rail spur will be added for the company’s rail transportation option.
Mitchell said the county continues to grow its energy section with the addition of more wind turbines at Rosewater Wind Farm near Reynolds and Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm between Chalmers and Brookston.
Rosewater, he said, is building 25 new turbines that will generate 102 megawatts, with a capital investment of $154 million and will be operational by the end of 2020. Indiana Crossroads will add 80 turbines for 302 megawatts, which will be operational by 2021.
Between Meadowlake, Rosewater and Indiana Crossroads wind farms, Mitchell said the total energy generation will be 1,205 megawatts by 2021, making White County the second-largest development in the country.
“Not bad for White County, I’ll tell you,” Mitchell said. “That’s pretty great.”
Mitchell said Wabash Heartland Innovation Network will invest in bringing broadband to underserved areas, primarily in Round Grove and West Point townships, and the county plans to explore solar options.
“We’re not going to just jump into (solar), but the potential investments can be sizeable,” he said.
Vanguard in Monon, Mitchell said, has purchased 80 acres for a new 250,000-square-foot refrigerator plant, which will require 125 additional workers to its already sizeable workforce.
“This is a great shot in the arm for Monon Township,” he said.
Mitchell also mentioned working with businesses and industry to educate leaders about the growing problem of substance abuse, and he said the new highway garage in Reynolds has been a boon.
“When finished, there will be five buildings. Everything will be under roof, not just the trucks, but the sand and salt, which will keep these items from freezing,” he said. “When there is a weather event, the highway department can get to these materials that are not frozen.”
He said the highway trucks will be able to start in cold weather.
“This will be a neat thing,” Mitchell said.