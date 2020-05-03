INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health on Sunday announced that 645 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
That brings to 19,933 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
While the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Sunday, 43.7 percent of ICU beds and 80.4 percent of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.
A total of 1,132 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 17 over the previous day. Another 114 probable deaths have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 108,859 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 104,141 on Saturday.
White County reported 25 new cases Sunday, while Carroll County added 19 more cases and Cass County increased by another 70. All are a result of increased testing numbers.
ISDH will offer drive-thru testing clinics this week across the state. The testing is open to symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders or essential workers, individuals who have symptoms and are in a high-risk category due to age, weight or underlying health conditions, and those who live in the same residence as one of the priority categories.
Participants should bring a driver’s license or other state-issued identification card. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.
Testing sites are:
East Chicago, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. CDT May 4-5 , East Chicago Central High School, 1100 W. Columbus Drive.
Lafayette, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, May 6-9, Lafayette Jefferson High School, 1801 S. 18th St., Lafayette.
New Castle, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, May 6-9, First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle.
Plymouth, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, May 6-9, Plymouth High School, 1 Big Red Drive, Plymouth.
Seymour, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT, May 6-9, Seymour High School, 1350 W. Second St., Seymour.
Visit the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov for additional information on cases. The dashboard will be updated at noon daily. All cases are listed by county of residence.