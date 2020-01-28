MONTICELLO — The White County Clerk’s Office is concerned it may soon run out of room to conduct elections inside the White County Building.
Clerk’s office officials approached the White County Commissioners with their concern because, among other things, of space limitations, security, parking and ADA compliance.
“Our concern is that we’re running out of room here at the courthouse to have elections,” said Bob Callahan, president of the White County Elections Board. “We are constrained by the fact that on a primary election — and only a primary election — early voting has to take place in the courthouse or close to the office of the clerk. It can be in the annex if it’s ADA compliant.”
Elections are currently conducted in the basement of the White County Building, but Callahan said that, at some point, “we could run out of room down there.”
“We’ve lost half the basement now for early voting. We can work with what we’ve got, but who’s to say that down the road you’re not going to need all that space down there,” he said. “That puts us in a position of having to find someplace that’s a county building that is close to the clerk’s office.”
The county has offered the use of a meeting room next door to the commission meeting room, where the White County Council conducts its meetings, for early voting.
“That, in my mind, would be impractical from the standpoint that (the room) would be tied up for 30 days,” Callahan said. “I think you’d have an insurrection on your hands if we were to do that.”
Callahan ask the commissioners to think about possible future remedies as to a more suitable location.
White County Clerk Laura Cosgray said voting is “ideally” conducted in the courthouse, but can be within “just feet” from it and the clerk’s office.
“We gave the annex as an example and (the state) said it would be acceptable, but not too much farther,” she said.
Another possibility is the Monticello Presbyterian Church across the street on Illinois Street.
“In the general election, we will have all churches that we can use,” Callahan said. “The board of directors at the (Presbyterian) church have generously said we can use that location. We have a place in Brookston we can use, the Federated Church (of Brookston). We’re in good shape for the general election. It’s the early voting that we find ourselves in a little bit more of a dilemma. Not right now, but down the road.”
Callahan said using schools as a voting location isn’t being considered.
“We don’t want to be in schools anymore because of security issues,” he said. “We can’t be guaranteed, once we set up one of our machines in a school, that we’ll have a totally secure situation where people can’t get in. In a church, we’ve got a lot better shot at it.”
Commissioner David Diener said it’s incumbent upon the county to “find a better system” than to ask people to pass through security at the front door, then travel up and down stairs to vote.
“We do have ADA facilities, but they’re only on one floor, meaning realistically this isn’t the place to have voting,” he said. “There are better opportunities, but I guess I didn’t realize it needed to be in close proximity.”
The commissioners told Callahan and Cosgray they would take the matter under advisement.