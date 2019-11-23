WHITE COUNTY — Several billboards have sprouted up along White County’s highways with a message for people caught up in opioid and substance abuse.
There is help out there.
The billboards are a project of the prevention subcommittee arm of the United Council on Opioids. One of the committee’s goals is public awareness to let people know that it happens in all communities and to people from all walks of life.
“Many people still believe this is ‘June and Ward Cleaver-ville’ and every child goes to a happy and safe home with two parents,” said Lynn Saylor, an AmeriCorps member serving in the United Against Opioid Abuse Initiative through the White County United Way. “Sadly, that’s not the reality. Oftentimes, when you don’t have a personal or professional connection to substance abuse, you don’t understand how prevalent it actually is in White County.”
The council was able to use billboards as a way to spread its message via a grant from Accelerate Indiana Municipalities — formerly known as the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns. The subcommittee asked for — and received — $3,400 for the billboard project.
Monticello mayor-elect Cathy Gross, who is also the city’s ADA and Title VI coordinator and is on numerous statewide boards, was instrumental in locating the grant.
“As soon as we saw that AIM was working on an opioid/substance abuse project and had a little money to fund — and it really was a little money when you consider all the municipalities — we applied for it,” she said. “Lynn (Saylor) wrote the grant and we received 100 percent of our ask.”
The billboards are placed around the county, such as US 24 and Indiana 39, US 421 just outside of Monon, at the second curve heading west from Wolcott, near Brookston and one just south of Monticello.
The billboards contain a short message for people who are battling addiction to opioids or other illegal substances, letting them know help is available. The boards also contain the phone number of the North Central Quick Response Team to reach a “live” person with experience in addiction.
“Anyone who calls it will be connected with a peer recovery coach who has experience with addiction and mental health issues,” Saylor said. “They understand where you’re coming from, but they also offer the hope that, even though they were where you are, they have recovered and you can, too.”
Gross said much was considered when designing the billboards.
“Is it too harsh? Are we turning people off? Are we too ‘lollipops and rainbows?’ Do people understand the seriousness?” she said. “It is a fine line.”
Saylor said she’s received some feedback about the billboards.
“A lot of people have told us they’ve seen the billboards, but we don’t really have a way to track it,” she said. “The purpose (of the billboards) is two-fold: Getting information about the QRT out there, as well as making people aware and reducing the stigma. They communicate what we’re trying to do.”