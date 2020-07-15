MONTICELLO — White County’s annual 4-H Fair begins Friday, but not many people will be able to enjoy it.
Because of the COVID-19 health emergency, Purdue Extension has devised a limited schedule for its 4-H youth members to exhibit their projects. The fair will not be open to the public.
“There will be no entertainment, no queen contest, no games or antique tractors,” Miranda Furrer, Purdue Extension White County’s 4-H Youth Development educator.
The White County 4-H Fair will operate from July 17-23.
Purdue Extension White County staff has implemented a wristband system for each day of the fair so that only those who are showing projects or have family showing are on the fairgrounds. Anyone who has no reason to be on the grounds will be asked to leave.
“Please respect this policy,” Furrer wrote in her weekly column in the July 11 edition of the Herald Journal. “This is not something that we take lightly, and we want to provide the best experience for our 4-H members while also considering public health.”
All livestock shows will be “show-and-go,” meaning animals will arrive on the fairgrounds ready to be shown, with the expectation of leaving as soon as the showing is complete. Animals will not be allowed on the fairgrounds before 5 a.m.
People at the fair will be strongly encouraged to wear a face covering while on fairgrounds property.
“This is going to be a complete team effort to make the fair happen in 2020,” Furrer said.
According to the schedule, the fair will “open” at 6 p.m. July 17 with the traditional flag-raising ceremony by junior 4-H leaders.
On July 18, the Lawn/Garden Tractor Operators’ Contest will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the Farm Tractor Operators’ Contest at 9 a.m. Both of those events are outdoors.
Also at 9 a.m. is rabbit judging in the goat barn, and at noon the Building Project results will be released.
At 7 p.m. July 18, the Virtual Awards program will be released.
Poultry judging will take place at 10 a.m. July 19 — the day’s only event — in the poultry and rabbit barns.
Dairy and sheep judging will be 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, on July 20 in the main arena; the Swine Show will be 10 a.m. July 21, followed at 5 p.m. by the Cat and Small Animal Show at 5 p.m.; Goat and beef judging will be 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively, on July 22. Goat judging will be in the goat arena/barn, while the beef judging will be in the main arena.
The Virtual Auction (no livestock present) will be 8 a.m. July 23, followed by the Horse Show at 9 a.m. in the horse arena. The auction will close at 5 p.m. July 24, even though the fair officially ends July 23.
“We know this is not the ideal way to celebrate summer, but it is the best we can give this year,” Furrer said. “Thank you and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.”