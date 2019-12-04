MONTICELLO — Janet Dold was relieved to learn the weather forecast for Dec. 7 will be much better than it was nearly 365 days ago.
“That is a relief,” the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce’s executive director exclaimed.
It’s calling for sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 40s during the day and clear skies and lows in the lower 30s later that evening. A 10-15 mph wind may make things a bit chilly.
Saturday’s much-anticipated Christmas Parade of Lights didn’t take place last year because of a threat of bad weather. In fact, many other area communities canceled Christmas parades and events for the same reason.
“Lafayette and Delphi cancelled their parades that day. White County Emergency Management said we should cancel,” Dold said Monday. “There were tornado warnings. Also, there were a lot of entry cancellations beginning that Friday. Anyone who had children involved in their floats cancelled.”
Even though past parades endured snow, rain and bad weather, the forecast on Dec. 8, 2018, called for winds of 40 mph to 50 mph, heavy rain and a potential for tornadoes and severe lightning.
Floats, which are predominantly made of light materials, wouldn’t have lasted long in such conditions.
Officials at the White County Historical Society said it was the first time in the parade’s 26 years that it was canceled.
Folks on social media responded to the cancellation with complaints, criticisms and comments. Dold told the HJ last year the social media negativity came from people who had little or nothing to do with the parade in terms of putting in time and effort to make it happen.
“We thank people for their kind understanding last year,” Dold said. “There were a few negative comments on Facebook, but most people believe in safety first. We do.”
Dold said rescheduling it wasn’t an option.
“We have to have a permit from INDOT to have the parade and permission from the City Council to close streets,” she said. “It’s not just an event that you can do anytime you want.”
It would have also involved coordination with local law enforcement to block streets – mainly major thoroughfares such as US 24 (West Washington Street) and US 421/Indiana 39 (Main Street).
Postponing the parade to the following weekend would have been in direct competition with Monon’s annual parade.
“It’s a very hard decision to make. People work so hard on it, and it’s a big community event,” Dold told the HJ last year.
Monon town officials extended an invitation to those who had parade entries in Monticello to participate in its parade.
This year, with a weather forecast that looks promising, the Parade of Lights is back on track. It’ll start at 6 p.m. at Ohio and Third streets, proceed east on Ohio Street to Main Street and will continue north to the end at Foster Street.
Kevin Page, WMRS Sunny 107.7 Radio, will emcee the annual parade with Raymond “Butch” Kramer, who will double as the parade’s grand marshal. Judges will hand out awards to the top five entries, as well as selections for “Spectacular Sparkles,” “Most Creative” and “Parade Judges Pick.”
The deadline for receiving entries is Dec. 3. Late entries will be placed at the parade’s end in the order in which they are received.
Dold said there were about 30 entries as of Tuesday.
“But there have been lots of calls and forms going out,” she said. “People wait until the last minute to see what the weather is going to be like.”