BROOKSTON — Access to reliable, high-speed internet is more important now than ever before. That’s why WATCH Communications is offering a free, public Wi-Fi hotspot in Brookston for those who have lost their normal internet source due to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Since community spaces are closed, the Brookston hotspot will be at the Frontier Elementary School, 811 Railroad St., Brookston. People can park their vehicles in the north parking lot and gain access to a reliable internet hotspot.
"Frontier School Corporation would like to thank Watch Communications for their partnership in providing a free internet hotspot for the residents of Brookston," Superintendent Dan Sichting said. "Additionally, Frontier School Corporation would like to thank White County Economic Development for their assistance in setting up the free public internet hotspot."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control strongly urges people to abide by social distancing of staying at least six feet away from other people to prevent transmission of this virus.
It is strongly recommended that people remain in their vehicle at all times while utilizing the hotspot. All users of the Brookston hotspot agree to abide by the orders of state and local government agencies as well as national recommendations.
To access the Frontier Elementary School hotspot provided by Watch Communications:
1. Join WiFi/SSID: WiFi by Watch.
2. People will be directed to a sign-in page where they must accept the terms of service to connect.