MONTICELLO – The city has bid adieu to its wastewater superintendent.
Adam Downey left his job with the city of Monticello on July 17. He is moving to a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, where his wife has landed a job as a veterinary oncologist at a Columbus-area veterinary clinic. He said she finished her residency July 15 at Purdue Veterinary Hospital.
Downey announced his resignation during a May meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety.
Downey joined the city and became its wastewater superintendent on Dec. 1, 2016. He was immediately thrust into the midst of the city’s largest project at the time – the $11 million wastewater treatment plant in 2017, which helped to significantly remove the amount of untreated water flowing into Lake Freeman.
Downey told the Herald Journal at the time that the new plant’s increased size gave it enough capacity to handle an increase in wastewater equivalent to Monticello adding 14,000 new homes. It also upgraded Monticello’s state designation from Class 2 to Class 3 – one classification below the state’s highest level and trailing only Indianapolis and Lafayette.
“This took us from a typical town to a city, in wastewater,” he said.
Downey, of Lafayette, earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a master’s degree in environmental engineering – both from Purdue University. As superintendent, his main job was maintaining around-the-clock maintenance of the city’s wastewater system.
Before joining the city, Downey worked nine years at a consulting firm advising wastewater operations and another 10 years working serving in a similar position for the city of West Lafayette.
“I’ve been in the industry for a long time, and it just was a good opportunity,” Downey told the HJ for a story introducing him to the community in 2016. “Also, I spent a lot of time on Lake Freeman growing up, so I didn’t grow up here, but it was a familiar area and it was close to home.”
A native Hoosier and staunch Purdue University supporter, Downey is now moving into the heart of Ohio State territory. The city to which he is moving has a smaller college – Otterbein University – and hopes to learn more about it.
“Growing up next to Purdue, I enjoy the college town vibe, although I know this college is pretty small,” he said. “We have been told by serval people that Ohio State football games are the perfect time to go shopping. I am taking my Purdue flags with me.”
Downey said he plans to do some consulting work and training classes for water and wastewater professionals.
“Maybe some permit work and troubleshooting,” he added.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Downey became project manager and president of Odonata Consulting LLC, which he said was “born out of the water and wastewater industry and has evolved into much more than an operations assistance firm. Odonata applies our administrative, design, logistics, and problem-solving skills to your municipal, engineering, or corporate projects so that they too can soar.”
Services he plans to offer through his new venture in Ohio will include operational review, data analysis and organization, permit analysis and review, wastewater staff training, wastewater process modeling and other expertise he has gained through his career.
The city of Monticello, according to its website, is still searching for his replacement. The position pays between $52,000-$60,000.
For more info on the position, visit https://bit.ly/3j9mgVT.