MONTICELLO — The COVID-19 health emergency has forced people to alter routines in a myriad of unprecedented ways.
It includes quickly adapting to online video or teleconference meetings.
It has forced local governmental bodies to drastically change the way it conducts business. They must follow Indiana’s public access laws while simultaneously abiding by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “stay-at-home” directive and recommendation that people stay away from gatherings of 10 or more people.
For most government bodies, a group’s elected leadership and essential personnel leave little or no wiggle room for the public, easily devouring the 10-person limit. But technological advances have made videoconferencing and teleconferencing workable options.
“I’d rather be sitting in the same room interacting with people, but circumstances have us adapting to ‘the new normal,’” White County Commissioner Steve Burton said.
Holcomb’s executive order 20-09 allows for governing bodies of public agencies to adopt a policy for electronic participation and temporarily suspends the requirement for any of its members to be physically present for meetings deemed essential. It also allows governing bodies to meet by videoconference or by telephone conferencing so long as a quorum of members participate and meetings are made available to members of the public and media.
While members have been allowed, previous to the health emergency, to attend meetings by phone or video, they were generally not allowed to vote. Holcomb’s order temporarily suspends that as well.
The City of Monticello’s board of public works and safety, and its common council, conducted a pair of emergency meetings right off the bat that dealt with business pertaining to the health emergency.
Mayor Cathy Gross, who heads the board and council, said using live streaming technology platforms has been a challenge, “especially for those of us of a certain age.” But she added that she sees a silver lining in that it will offer more community engagement.
“My personal opinion is that the more accessible we are and the more people we can include in our governance, the better we can govern,” she said.
When the health emergency is finished, Gross would like to see live streaming of meetings continue.
“I hope and plan to make this available even after our emergency directives expire,” she said.
The White County Commissioners, with the help of the county government’s IT folks, have had two relatively smooth meetings.
Commissioner David Diener said he never would have imagined, after being involved with public meetings for more than 40 years, that he would be forced to communicate with a colleague in the same building via a TV or computer monitor.
“While we all have been using conference calls for years, this is definitely a different experience,” he said.
Commission president John Heimlich said the experience was “different” but feels using the technology will get easier “the more we do it.”
“It does cause us to have all paperwork, etc. (and be) better organized,” he said. “I do think it will improve over time, especially regarding public participation.”
The commissioners said they plan to continue with live streaming meetings when it meets twice each month — at 8:15 a.m. the first and third Mondays of each month.
“I like the ability for people to see what we are doing from any location, and through this experience people will feel more involved,” Burton said.
Diener said he is in favor of live streaming commission meetings.
“There have been many times the reporting of facts has turned into personal opinions,” he said. “With the social media today, where anyone can say anything about public officials, this would allow an opportunity for the public to have an unbiased view of all proceedings. Understanding the facts of how and why decisions are arrived at would educate and empower everyone.
“Going forward, this could make the public more involved and more aware, and that would be wonderful,” Diener added. “As elected officials, we will continue to serve the public and represent White County to the best of our abilities.”