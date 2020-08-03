MONTICELLO — Tom Hildebrand, veteran support officer for White County, is hosting a Veteran Round Table Discussion to address and talk about veteran issues in White County and Indiana.
The guest speaker will be Tabitha Bartley, disabled Marine Corps veteran and Democratic candidate for Senate District 7.
The discussion will be 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Senior Center, 116 E. Marion St., Monticello.
“It’s not enough to say we support veterans,” Bartley said. “We need to make sure that programs are accessible and being held accountable when it comes to making sure veterans receive the care they earned. My struggle to get care, both physically and mentally after transitioning out of the Marine Corps, was my main driving force for deciding to run for office. No one should go through what I did and I will do everything to make sure real change happens in Indiana, so no one else has to.”
There are almost 2,000 veterans living in White County, according to data from the Veterans Administration. (www.va.gov/vetdata/Report.asp)
Local veterans, officials and the public are invited to attend the discussion. Face masks are required and CDC guidelines will be met.