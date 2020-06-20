WOLCOTT — Two 2020 high school graduates were elected Tuesday as Indiana State FFA officers.
Blayne Vandeveer, a Tri-County High School grad, was elected to serve as northern region vice president, while Luc Sproles, a 2020 Frontier graduate, was elected as sentinel.
They were among 19 members from across the state to interview for eight positions in the coming year.
“Serving as a state officer provides such a unique opportunity to learn,” said Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. “I commend each of the candidates for their dedication to personal and professional growth as well as service to the Indiana FFA community.“
Vandeveer and Sproles will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 12,500 members statewide.
Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, some of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences and hosting career and leadership development events.
“Each of the candidates has demonstrated servant leadership in their home chapter and districts,” said Indiana FFA Director Rob Hays. “I am confident they will excel. I look forward to seeing the impression this year’s team will make.”