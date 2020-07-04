LAFAYETTE – Valley Oaks Health, a provider of mental health services to communities in Indiana, will be offering a First Responder Support Group at no-cost.
First responders are individuals who respond to emergency situations to aid. They include police officers, paramedics/EMTs, firefighters, emergency dispatchers and health care workers. They frequently face potentially dangerous and traumatic situations and thus may be susceptible to a wide range of medical and mental health issues.
The support of a mental health professional can help first responders address post-traumatic stress, anxiety, depression and any other challenges they may face.
“With first responders addressing recent events such as COVID-19, we believe it’s important to provide free support on how first responders can manage their stress, anxiety and fear. This support group is designed to do just that,” said Valley Oaks Health Chief Strategy Officer Zoe Frantz.
The group is for any first responder who needs support. The group will be a virtual one-hour weekly support group via Zoom to help those who help others by being on the front lines. The support group will start July 7 and will continue to meet every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. ET.
Those interested in attending this group are asked to register in advance for this meeting at https://bit.ly/38nbDd1.
After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent.
For more information regarding registration or the group, email or call Kim Denton at 219-866-4194 or kdenton-ne@valleyoaks.org.
For more information on Valley Oaks Health, visit www.valleyoaks.org.