DELPHI — A stretch of US 421 between Indiana 18 junction and the bridge that crosses the Wabash River just west of Delphi will be reduced to one lane May 18.
Indiana Department of Transportation officials say crews will be resurfacing the road.
That stretch of US 421 will be reduced to one lane during work hours. Flaggers will direct traffic so drivers should expect stop-and-go traffic. The project is expected to be completed by mid-August.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.