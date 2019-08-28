MONTICELLO – About 1,500 bright yellow ducks will cascade into Indiana Beach’s Action River on Sept. 3 – with one of those ducks brining its owner $1,000.
It’s all part of the 16th annual Duck Race – and event with plenty of action, from the splash into the water the volunteers wrangling ducks and making waves with their paddles to keep the ducks moving toward the finish line.
The race will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 3, which will also kick off the United Way of White County’s annual fundraising campaign. This year, as in past years, the goal is to raise $200,000.
“The duck race is our first official fundraiser of the 2019 campaign year,’ said White County United Way Executive Director Nikie Jenkinson. “While 14 lucky players will win a prize thanks to our generous sponsors, the donations collected through this fun raffle will immediately benefit our local partners and programs. The whole community wins when you buy a ticket to the duck race.”
This will be Jenkinson’s third year coordinating the duck race.
All proceeds from the Duck Race will go into the campaign drive, which supports seven partner agencies: Boys & Girls Club of White County, Sagamore Boy Scouts, Family Health Clinics of Monon and Wolcott, Food Finders Food Bank, CDC Resources, Literacy Volunteers, and the Council on Aging, as well as the United Way of White County’s internal programming.
People 18 years old and older may enter for a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize, which is sponsored by First Merchants Bank. Tickets are available at Kroger on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Cost is $5 per duck or $20 for a Quack Pack of five of the bright yellow rubber duckies. Each ticket will match up with a number on the duck, and all ducks are identical from the top. They’re specially made to gaming commission specifications, Jenkinson said.
In addition to the grand prize, there will be 10 additional chances to win other prizes, all of which total about $2,500. They include:
• An outdoor patio set by Furniture Warehouse Outlet.
• Up to $400 toward a set of tires at Rothrock Tire
• One free night stay at Outrigger Resort
• An HD Flat Screen TV from Alliance Bank
• One free sitting (up to seven people) and a free 20-inch by 24-inch portrait by Christine’s Photography
• Four free Madam Carroll tickets to the cruise of your choice
• A season lawn clean-up (up to $250 value) by D2 Lawn and Tree Service
• A large water raft by Tall Timbers Marina
• A $50 Kroger gift card
• One of four $50 gas cards by Super-Test.
“We thank all of our donors for ‘Stepping up for Change’ with this year’s campaign,” Jenkinson said.
For more information or to adopt a duck, contact White County United Way at 574-583-6544, online at whitecountyunitedway.org, by email: whitecountyunitedway@gmail.com, or on Facebook.