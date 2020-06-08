DELPHI — The United Fund of Carroll County has recently formed a partnership with the Community Foundation of Carroll County, the United Way of Greater Lafayette and the Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette to bring relief through the COVID-19 Response Fund.
The fund is meant to help Carroll County's most vulnerable individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The goal of the COVID-19 Response Fund is to rapidly deploy resources to local non-profit organizations that are offering emergency relief to families and individuals in need and to those who are looking for innovative means to provide support networks for those who need them the most.
Funding for the COVID-19 Response Fund has been provided by Lilly Endowment Inc.
These funds will help stabilize the Carroll County not-for-profit agencies supported by the United Fund of Carroll County and the broader safety net services by supporting local non-profits that are providing critical services to individuals and families.
Funding priorities include housing assistance, utility assistance, childcare, prescriptions, mental health and substance use, food, non-profit sustainability and community development.
Any organization wishing to submit a proposal must have a 501(c)3 status and serve residents of Carroll County.
Grant requests should be between $1,000 and $5,000. The first round of grant requests are due June 30, 2020.
For application or additional information, contact Julia Leahy (765)564-8221 or email julia@carrollcountychamber.com or Barb Hickner barb.hickner@gmail.com.