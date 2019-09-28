UNION TOWNSHIP — There’s a project underway just south of Monticello that’s revealing a once-hidden private cemetery.
It’s called Rothrock II Cemetery, but many folks may know it by other names, such as Bishop Cemetery or maybe even Old Britton Farm Cemetery.
Union Township officials recently hired a local company to remove several trees that had grown within the cemetery’s small perimeter fencing. Once hidden by a thicket of trees, Rockrock II is now visible on any given day.
According to Union Township Trustee Leslie Bruder, removal of the trees was the first of three phases in the effort to restore Rothrock II to its former splendor.
“What we’re supposed to do as a township is to maintain cemeteries under our control and make sure there is a fence around them,” she said. “That is essentially what’s going on.”
She said the second phase will focus on restoring the headstones and the final phase will be to replace the perimeter fence around the cemetery.
The aging cemetery — named after the Rothrock family, one of the earliest to settle in White County — is on Airport Road, a half-mile south of Gordon Road. No one really knows how old it is, but one of the earliest — and still legible — internment dates on a tombstone there is 1836.
Bruder said the tree removal was the first step because tree roots have made the ground uneven, which, in turn, has caused the headstones to either lean or completely fall over. She said as trees drop leaves and seeds, they usually fall on the headstones and decay, leaving behind a stain on the stones.
Because the trees were clustered together, it also served as a wind block, allowing the decaying leaves and seeds to remain where they fell.
“A lot of the stones are already a dark gray and difficult to read,” she said.
Because the trees blocked out much of the natural sunlight, generations of moss and algae have been able to thrive on just about everything.
Union Township has taken on much of the responsibility for caring for the tombstones, even though, Bruder said, state law dictates that families of the deceased are responsible for its upkeep.
“As generations pass, it’s that family line that’s responsible for the care and maintenance of the tombstone,” she said. “The cemetery is so old that some families may not even know their ancestors are there, so they’re not coming in and restoring the stones.”
Bruder and township officials visited other cemeteries in the area.
“We didn’t see a lot of trees in those cemeteries,” she said.
Township trustees had hoped to finish the work this year, but money has been budgeted for 2020 to finish the job, Bruder said.
“It needs to be done,” she said. “If you go out there, you will see there are tombstones that are slanted. There is one that looks like it will break off any day.”
While most of the cemetery trees have been removed, those outside of the perimeter fencing will remain.
“I know there are a lot of people who are upset that the trees are out,” she said. “I am one of those people. I don’t like trees going out. The trustees discussed (the cemetery restoration) for a long time. We did not go into this lightly.
“I want to respect those who are buried there and give them what they deserve. When working out there, I want to do this as respectfully as possible. I don’t want to disturb anything. That’s really important to me.”
Bruder said Union Township hasn’t yet decided who to hire for the restoration work but noted that whoever gets the job should be able to complete it in about two weeks’ time.
“It doesn’t look the best right now,” she said. “It’s a work in progress. Give it another year. It may not look so beautiful now, but it will look good when the work is done.”