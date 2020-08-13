WHITE COUNTY — Lanes on US 421 between Reynolds and Monon will be closed next week as Indiana Department of Transportation workers perform road work.
The lanes closures will begin Aug. 17 as crews resurface the road for approximately 10 hours a day during daylight hours only. U.S. 421 will be reduced to one lane in the area that crews are working, and flaggers will direct traffic.
Project completion is expected by mid-November. INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area.
Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.