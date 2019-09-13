DEMOTTE — According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, two local women were arrested on multiple charges stemming from an incident southwest of DeMotte.
The women, Angela L. Pullins, 37, of DeMotte, and Roxanna C. Gentz, 33, of Wheatfield, have been charged with robbery, a level 3 felony; theft, battery with injury and prostitution, all three Class A misdemeanors after allegedly performing for a victim, who then refused to pay them for their performance.
A press release from the sheriff’s office states that although the women’s accounts were a “little” different, they told officers they went to the victim’s house with the agreement that the two would perform for him, then he would pay them. After performing, they said the victim said he wouldn’t pay them because “they didn’t do what he wanted.”
The two women allegedly got into an argument with the man, and one tried to grab money from the victim’s front shirt pocket after he asked them both to leave. The report states Pullins, who grabbed the money from the pocket, got into a physical altercation with him and he took his money back and placed it in his wallet.
The group continued to argue and, according to the sheriff’s office, the two women tried again to forcefully take the money from the man, and were able to do so.
The victim had minor injuries to his hands, arms and lower leg from the struggle.
Both women were taken into custody and lodged at the Jasper County Detention Center in Rensselaer.
The release states it is an active investigation and further charges may be forthcoming. “It is the sole decision of the Jasper County Prosecutor’s office in determining which, if any, charges are pursued,” it stated.