REYNOLDS — One person was killed and another died later at a hospital after two semi-tractor trailers crashed Monday night on US 24 just west of Reynolds.
One of the drivers, Michael D. Anderson, of Lake Village, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, whose name is not yet being released due to pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. Monday when a call was received by the White County Communications Center reporting the accident.
According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred about 1½ miles west of Reynolds on US 24. Anderson was reportedly driving west on US 24 while the other driver was headed east when the two collided.
According to White County Sheriff Bill Brooks, US 24 was closed from Reynolds to about 300 West for a little more than four hours and reopened shortly after midnight.
The crash is being investigated by a crash reconstructionist with the Indiana State Police. The cause is under investigation at this time, the sheriff’s office said.
Other agencies assisting at the crash scene, along with WCSO, include police departments in Reynolds and Monon, along with fire departments in Reynolds and Monticello.