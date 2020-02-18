INDIANAPOLIS — Twin Lakes’ winter percussion and winter guard squads each earned first-place nods during the weekend
The Spirit of Twin Lakes’ Winter Percussion took first in Percussion Scholastic Concert A at the Indiana Percussion Association, sharing the spot with the Westfield Percussion Ensemble. Each scored a 72.400.
It was the first contest of the season for the Winter Percussion, according to assistant band director and percussion director Kelso Daning.
“I knew we would have a good shot to be in the top three since our percussion ensemble has been growing for the last three years,” he said. “The ensemble had 15 members come up — the largest the ensemble has been in those three years. They have really grown as musicians and worked hard to hone their skills as percussionists since practices began in November.”
The season ends April 4 with the state finals.
The competition was conducted at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis.
At Greenwood Community High School, the Twin Lakes Winter Guard, in its second year of existence, placed first out of 23 teams in the Regional A classification.
It was the team’s third outing of the season. They scored a 71.240, edging out the second-place Lebanon Tigerettes, who had a 71.160.
Preliminaries are scheduled for March 7 and the state finals are March 21.