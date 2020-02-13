INDIANAPOLIS — A Twin Lakes student is headed to the state's capital city this weekend to compete for a championship.
Officials with the Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana State Library say students representing 14 high schools from all regions of the state will compete Feb. 15 in the Poetry Out Loud Indiana State Finals.
One of those is TL's Magdalene Clemons.
The poetry recitation contest will begin at 9:30 a.m. EST at the Indiana State Library, 315 W. Ohio St., Indianapolis.
The state champion receives a $200 cash prize and an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in April. The state champion's school receives a $500 stipend to purchase poetry books.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of poetry by offering free educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition to high schools across the country. This program helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life.
Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, Poetry Foundation, Indiana Arts Commission, and Indiana State Library.
Along with Clemons, the 13 other students taking part in the 2020 Poetry Out Loud State Finals include:
- Claire Berry, Lawrenceburg High School, Lawrenceburg
- Dalia Elkhatib, Franklin Central High School, Indianapolis
- Mya Englert, Forest Park Jr./Sr. High School, Ferdinand
- Ally Groves, Signature Charter High School, Evansville
- Gwendolyn Hays, Indiana Digital Learning School, Modoc
- June Hill, Homestead High School, Fort Wayne
- Lillia Jones, Eagle Tech Academy, Columbia City
- Lauren Jordanich, La Lumiere School, LaPorte
- Aubrey Landis, Monroe Central Jr./Sr. High School, Parker City
- Piper Parks, Columbus Signature New Tech High School, Columbus
- Zora Streiff, Bloomington South High School, Bloomington
- Jacy Thomas, Purdue Polytechnic High School, Indianapolis
- Chloe Woodring, West Washington Jr./Sr. High School, Campbellsburg