MONTICELLO — The Twin Lakes School Corporation Board of School Trustees is seeking interested candidates for the position of school board attorney.
The individual is appointed serving a one-year term that may be renewed annually during the January school board reorganization meeting.
The school corporation attorney represents the board's interests, offering advice on legal and policy matters, researching legal issues, and representing the school corporation in litigation matters.
The school corporation attorney is required to have additional certification in current school law trends, which can be completed through Indiana School Board Association professional development opportunities.
The school corporation attorney also attends monthly board meetings and may be asked to attend additional meetings throughout the year.
The school board attorney receives a stipend for their services.
Interested applicants may submit questions to Michael Galvin, superintendent of Twin Lakes School Corporation, at 574-583-7211, or email mgalvin@twinlakes.k12.in.us.
Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest to Twin Lakes School Corporation Board of School Trustees, c/o Michael Galvin, superintendent, 565 S. Main St., Monticello, IN 47960, by 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.