MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes School Corporation food service staff, teachers, administrators and school board members helped make, package and distribute 1,500 food kits Wednesday and Thursday to help families during the coronavirus outbreak.
The food kits, which some of the staff called “grab-and-go” bags, were prepared, packaged and set outside in front of the north entrance to Roosevelt Middle School as vehicles lined up to retrieve them in drive-through fashion.
RMS assistant principal Heather Brooks and others tended to carts filled with the food kits, ensuring people received the correct amount for which they registered.
“It was an amazing event,” Superintendent Michael Galvin said via video posted on the Twin Lakes School Corporation’s social media page. “What a tremendous sense of community spirit that we saw (Wednesday) afternoon, coming together and supporting our kids to make sure they are getting their nutritional needs during this time off.”
The school system’s food service staff began assembling the meal packages at 9 a.m. each day, with distribution taking place between 2-4 p.m.
Brooks said she and her colleagues had “a very busy two days” working in the rain. Wednesday’s temperatures were in the 40s while Thursday was a bit warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
“We handed out those 1,500 breakfasts and lunches ... and we are taking orders online until Sunday for the next distribution on Monday,” she said. “Parents will be signing up for a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches from now on.”
Brooks, RMS principal Dr. Danielle Nicolino, Galvin, school board member John Roscka and many others helped over the course of the two-day distribution.
“Mr. Galvin worked swiftly with the food service manager Pat Berger to ensure that the students’ nutritional needs would continue to be met,” Brooks said. “Building administrators and counselors planned the logistics, while the entire Twin Lakes School Corporation cafeteria service staff prepared the meals. We even had help from the Monticello Police Department on the first day to direct traffic. It has been a team effort with all hands on deck.”
Brooks said they will continue with the once-per-week drive-through model at RMS each Monday from 2-4 p.m. as long as they’re allowed. The once-per-week kits will contain enough breakfasts and lunches to last students the entire week.
She added that additional sites, such as in Idaville, may soon be added.
Those helping with the distribution were not allowed to personally hand over the food kits to drivers because of coronavirus concerns. Instead, drivers grabbed the bags themselves. Some grabbed one bag while others grabbed several, depending upon the number for which they were registered to receive.
The food kits were made especially for people 18 years old and younger, from preschool age to high school seniors. Each contained four meals — a salad with dressing, a sandwich, several small cartons of milk and orange juice, carrots, gelatin, Goldfish crackers and other items.
Parents who wish to pick up food Monday must register by midnight Sunday, links to which will be provided on Twin Lakes School Corporation’s website and social media pages.
To register, parents must provide a last name and number of food kits needed.
“The form will need to be completed daily for food preparations,” the school stated on its Facebook page.
The school also stated it is working through logistics to provide lunches at bus stops to assist families. When those plans come together, school officials said they will make an announcement.