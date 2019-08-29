Twin Lakes Indians athletic program puts together a heartfelt dedication

It took a couple seconds to realize the zip ties were too big.
Four senior banners were attached to the fence outside the soccer complex behind Roosevelt Middle School on Tuesday afternoon in advance of Twin Lakes’ girls soccer match with North White. One more, though, remained.
Haley Beach, Emma Nolan and Natalie Rodriguez headed toward the fence, a scroll rolled in Beach’s grasp. Zoe McNulty, Yanley Lopez and Kyrstin Roberts were adjusting their banners when Beach and Rodriguez unfurled another one. It was similar to the rest of the Class of 2020’s, with a couple additions.
The words ‘We play for you’ were in block print at the top. Under that was the script phrase, ‘In Loving Memory’ and the number 35, all lightened behind a photo of a girl lying on the ground, arms propped up under her chin and a ball placed on her feet. Beach and Rodriguez were handed clasps when the ties were deemed too large. After a few minutes, Faith “Elise” Dold’s senior banner was up.
It was a planned gesture, and something Dold’s family appreciated as they walked into the complex. Stepmother Kelly, grandmother Janet, cousin Arianna and others were on hand for the formal dedication of benches in memory of Dold and Anahi Garcia, two Indians’ soccer players killed in a multi-vehicle crash north of Logansport in late December 2018. Dold would have been a senior; Garcia would have graduated in June.
“Elise and I started to get really close throughout last season. It’s really hard for me to play without her, sometimes. Every time I think about it, I get emotional,” Beach said. “Especially today, representing her with the benches, and putting up the senior banner … I always want to play my hardest for her.”
The Twin Lakes High School Key Club and Monticello Kiwanis Club purchased the benches in honor of Dold, a Key Club member, and Garcia. The Key Club went to manufacturer ABC Plastics in Evansville to collect an initial order, and inquired about purchasing extra benches. Dold was supposed to be on the trip to collect the initial bench order. The company had leftover purple benches from a cancelled order. Dold’s favorite color was purple, and they switched out another bench’s planks with yellow ones to match Garcia’s favorite color.
Twin Lakes Key Club sponsor Barb Alletto recalled Garcia’s “rally to Save The Bees as well as her beautiful voice” and Dold’s “artistic ability … and her servitude to fellow man” while reading a speech.
“Even though they are gone from us now, they will continue to live on in all of us who knew them,” Alletto concluded.
“In Memory of #35 Faith ‘Elise’ Dold” and “In Memory of #12 Anahi Garcia” were inscribed on the top plank of each bench.
“Both girls were excellent girls,” said Julio Garcia through translation from his daughter, Emily. “We also love Elise’s family. Elise and Anahi saw each other as sisters and loved each other very much.”
Twin Lakes Athletic Director Kent Adams also gave a short speech, as did team representative and senior captain Zoe McNulty.
“We went through something no team should ever have to go through, and we came out so strong,” McNulty said. Later, she added, “They were a big part of our team, and we loved them dearly. We know that they’re always with us.”
“For some of the girls who really didn’t know (Anahi or Elise) I feel like they kind of understood today,” Nolan said. “They still understand they are very much part of the soccer team, even though they are not physically with us.”
Another tradition the team embraced was placing Dold’s jersey on their team bench. Nolan was thankful the team does it, and Beach “kiss(es) that jersey every time” she walks by.
Kelly was “extremely touched” a senior banner was made for Dold. Janet noted the community outpouring since last Christmas continues to be “amazing.”
“It really does help to know the community loves and supports our family and Anahi’s family,” she added. “That we’re not alone in grieving. … It really does help to have that emotional support.”
Several members of the community, including the girls soccer team, girls golf team and boys tennis team offered condolences to representatives of the Dolds and Garcias — Julio, mother Reina, Emily, a sophomore, and little sister Tulce. Julio and Reina thanked the school system multiple times for its support since the accident.
Tuesday’s opponent, North White, had players go through the line to offer condolences, as well.
“We were having this conversation in graphic design the other day. Mrs. (Susan) Taylor was like ‘Do you think we’re a community?” Beach said. “I said yes, and (the dedication ceremony) proves my point.
“Fall sports teams were here, people from the school were here. They were here to give the families hugs, here to honor them and support us and them.”