MONTICELLO — One area school board and five individual school board members — including three from Twin Lakes — are recipients of the 2019 Exemplary Governance Award from the Indiana School Boards Association.
Kankakee Valley School Corporation’s board was given a commendable citation while two of its members — Kristy Stowers and Jill Duttlinger — were given individual citations. Stowers earned a “Distinguished” nod while Duttlinger earn “Exemplary” status.
The three Twin Lakes School Corporation board members honored were Gloria Kinnard and Michael Godlove, who each earned “Commendable” citations, and Scott Andrews, who was recognized with an “Advanced” award.
The awards are based on the numerous professional development opportunities provided by ISBA each year to help keep members informed and educated on best board practices, legislative changes, legal updates and policies that need to be considered.
Each Exemplary Governance Award level is determined by points a board member earns by attending continuous improvement and professional development activities as described as qualifying electives. Level designations are awarded based upon every board member’s accumulation of points during consecutive years of board service.
An entire board can qualify for awards in four categories based on the collective Exemplary Governance Award (EGA) status of its individual members and completing certain criteria as a unit. The first three categories are: Commendable, Advanced, and Distinguished. The fourth category represents the highest award offered by ISBA, the Exemplary Governance Award.
INDIVIDUAL LEVELS
COMMENDABLE — This level one award recognizes a member’s commendable efforts by demonstrating a desire for advancing the principles of good governance. This individual has worked to attain the 1st level towards exemplary governance by earning 75 EGA points through participation in training, seminars, and/or conferences.
ADVANCED — The second level award reflects a commitment to excellence for those board members who have demonstrated their passion for service and leadership by advancing their professional development education through training opportunities that boosts their total EGA points accumulated to 125.
DISTINGUISHED — This award recognizes the outstanding achievement of a board member, dedicated to board governance at a distinguished level. Board members earning this level demonstrate a commitment to continuing education and effective board governance. This level is attained by a member earning a total of 175 EGA points.
EXEMPLARY — This is the highest level an individual board member can earn. Board members at this level have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to their own professional development in leadership and board governance through their continuous engagement in ISBA’s professional development programs. Exemplary governance status requires earning 225 EGA points.
BOARD LEVELS
COMMENDABLE: Commendable board recognition requires that a majority of a board’s members have attained EGA Level One (75 points) or higher. Points earned must include points earned by attending one or more Core meetings.
ADVANCED: Advanced board recognition requires that all board members be at EGA Level One (75 points) or higher. Points earned must include points earned by attending one or more Core meetings. Additionally, the board must complete an annual board self-assessment with ISBA before December 31st of each year.
DISTINGUISHED: Distinguished boards must be second year Advanced Boards. Each member must earn a minimum of 25 additional EGA points per year including points earned by attending one or more Core electives. The board must also show evidence of a board retreat with an outside facilitator (agenda and name of facilitator; minimum of 4 hours) and complete an annual board self-assessment with ISBA.
EXEMPLARY GOVERNANCE AWARD: The Exemplary Governance Award is the highest award a school board can earn. This distinction is earned by validating exemplary board service by showing evidence of leadership and governance effectiveness, student achievement initiatives, continuous improvement, strategic planning, and policy review. Any board earning this award will have clearly demonstrated EGA expectations showing how training and professional development translates into greater governance performance through effective leadership.