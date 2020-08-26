MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes High School reported its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on consecutive days this week.
The school sent out letters to families late Tuesday night and again Wednesday afternoon. One of the students last attended classes Aug. 24 and was sent home after first-period classes, while the other student last attended classes Aug. 21
Parents of any student who have been in close contact (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) of someone who has tested positive have received a phone call from a school nurse or administrator.
Nearby Meadowlawn Elementary closed for the remainder of this week when a student and employee tested positive for the virus.