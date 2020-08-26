MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes High School reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The school sent out a letter to families late Tuesday night. The student last attended classes Monday morning and was sent home after first hour.
Parents of any student who was in close contact (within six feet of someone who has tested positive for more than 15 minutes) received a phone call from a school nurse or administrator.
Nearby Meadowlawn Elementary closed for the remainder of this week when a student and employee tested positive for the virus.