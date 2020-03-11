MONTICELLO — A classic play will take the stage this weekend for Twin Lakes High School’s annual spring musical.
The Twin Lakes High School Theatre and Music departments will present “Annie!” in the TLHS auditorium Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14. Both performances will start at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $7 in for reserved seating in advance and $8 for assigned seats at the door. They are now available in the TLHS Counseling Office or by calling 574-583-7108, option 4) during normal school hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“ Annie” is a popular comic strip heroine who takes center stage in one of the world’s best-loved musicals. The Tony Award-winning show by Thomas Meehan (book), Charles Strouse (lyrics) and Martin Charnin (lyrics) features Annie, portrayed by Maggie True, as a spunky, red-haired Great Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents who left her as an infant on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage.
The orphanage is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan (Rhiley Funk), who plots with her shady brother, Rooster (Kaden Mohler), and his ditzy girlfriend, Lily (Emmalyn Rardon), to exploit Annie’s troubles for their own gain.
Annie and her orphan friends have plenty of troubles as they live the “Hard Knock Life.” Still, Annie never stops believing that “the sun’ll come out tomorrow” – especially when she meets the lovable mutt she rescues named Sandy (Hilda Janes).
Annie’s life changes forever when she is invited to spend Christmas with the billionaire Oliver Warbucks (Ashton Yount) and his personal secretary, Grace Farrell (Grace Fry).
Warbucks, too, realizes that “Something Was Missing,” but the future is bright now because they’re “Together At Last!”
Annie sings on the radio with Bert Healy (Ryan Denton), foils Miss Hannigan’s evil designs, befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (Christian Davis), and brings smiles and laughter to all.
The rest of the cast includes: Hana Ab Fatah, Miles Ademi, Alexis Baldini, Anna Bojko, Maggie Clemons, Betsy Clingman, Kaida Collard, Parker Combs, Addy Corn, Gracie Craig, Danielle D’Andrea, Richard Davis, Hallie Egolf, Amelia Ford, Sam Hitz, Dylan Holsclaw, Tomie Ibarra, Emily Johnson, Kaleb Kiester, Tessa Kirchner, Ethan Koebcke, Alex Lane, Preastyn Latta, Tess Lilly, Kobe Lucas, Alex Martinez, MaKinzie Marx, Bella Matthews, Dani McAuliffe, Zoe McNulty, Haley Morgan, Julia Pielaszkiewicz, Roselyn Rider, Brian Rodriguez, Chloie Roth, Taylor Snider, Abby Stewart, Megan Van Cleve, Kimmie Wade and Ashlyn Wells.
The student staff is led by: Directors — Joe Manahan and Emma Nolan; stage manager — Jon Garcia; lights – Cody Allen, Ella Galvin, Kailey Sanders; sound – Hunter Bick and Zoey Downey; costumes – Alicia London and Coreyn Nolan; and make-up chairs – Kyrstin Roberts and Kelly LaTour.
The rest of the stage crew includes: Cyrus Allen, Keira Buschman, Cooper Cote, Adam Custer, Braden Harrison, Dakota Matthews, Ryan Nickerson, Adamaris Rodriguez, Molly Venters and Ashleigh Vogel.
The orchestra features Matthew Anderson, Kevin Aragon, Philip Clingman, Mackenzie Davis, Salvador de Leon, Jacky Diaz, Nathan Foster, Samantha Giron, Macy Green, Brandon Howard, Abby Milligan, Alex Oliver, Michael Shipp, Ben Tolley and Evan Vogel.
The rest of the make-up crew includes Grisel Castillo, Alexis Dobb, Grace Fry, Rhiley Funk, Emily Johnson, Tess Lilly, Kamrin Morgan, Hadley Pell, Emmalyn Rardon, Abby Stewart and Ayanna Thompson.
The adult staff includes: Susan Willbanks (director), Bob Willbanks (technical director), Wendy Wade (scenic artist), Christy Buschman (assistant), Leah Padlo (production logo/programs/make-up), Sam Wells (instrumentals), Erin Ellis and Rick Russell (vocals), Robert Schroeder (pianist), Karson Quarles (choreography), Jennie Peters, Barb Fielding, Sandy Janes, Jona Lilly, Holly Nolan (costumes), Jess Horlacher and Mandy Street (tickets), Dee Williams and Heather Williams (hair stylists), and Linda Allen (publicity).
“Annie!” is produced in association with Music Theatre International.