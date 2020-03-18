MONTICELLO — It’s no surprise that Kaitlyn Cook is putting on her dancing shoes for a good cause.
The 2017 Twin Lakes High School graduate has organized the first “When Dreams Come True Dance Marathon” at Manchester University to help raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.
The event — scheduled for 6 p.m. April 17 in the Physical Education and Recreation Center (PERC) at Manchester University — hasn’t yet been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus.
Dance marathons are student-led organizations that raise money and do fundraisers throughout the school year leading up to the marathon. All money donated goes directly to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
So far, the Manchester event has earned 55 percent of its $8,000 goal — with $4,445 collected already.
Cook is co-president of the event with Erin Brock, of Germantown, Ohio.
“I was involved in my high school dance marathon, and I am so fortunate to be co-president of Manchester University’s first-ever dance marathon,” Cook said.
Cook, a junior criminal justice major, also plays golf for Manchester. She’s been involved with the Riley Dance Marathon for the last five to six years.
“I believe this is a great cause that I am willing to give all of my time and effort to in order for this event to be a success,” she said.
Cook said her cousin was involved with the Purdue University Dance Marathon several years ago and it immediately interested her when she first heard about it.
“I then got into high school and one of my coaches, Alison Tinich, was in charge of coordinating our high school dance marathon,” Cook said. “She was — and still is — a huge role model in my life.”
“Many of us have family and friends who are or have been patients at Riley,” Brock said. “We have loved ones who have fought for their life because of illness, so we dance to celebrate them and their strength while raising money and awareness to support those who are saving their lives.
“We dance for those who can’t.”
To make a donation in a dancer’s name, visit https://link.manchester.edu/dance.