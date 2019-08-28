INDIANAPOLIS — After an intensive process by a farmer-led search committee, the Indiana Soybean Alliance, Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Corn Growers Association have named a Monticello native to replace its longtime leader.
Courtney Klingery, a 1992 graduate of Twin Lakes High School will be the three organizations’ new chief executive officer effective Oct. 1.
“Courtney exceeded all of the attributes for what our farmer boards were looking for in a new CEO to lead us into the future,” ISA Chairman Joe Tuholski stated in a press release.
Klingery will be responsible for leading the state’s corn and soybean checkoff programs that focus on building domestic and global demand for corn, soybeans.
“Courtney brings a broad level of experience and expertise from the grain industry that will be of great value to our corn and soybean checkoff programs,” added ICMC President Mike Beard.
In addition, Klingery will lead ICGA and the ISA membership and policy activities for the two organizations.
“Public policy issues are critically important to the long-term success of Indiana farmers, and Courtney’s grain industry and global market development experience will help our farmers and policymakers work for the best solutions to our policy issues,” ICGA President Sarah Delbecq stated in a press release.
Klingery, whose parents, Pattie and Spencer Congrum, live in Monticello on the family farm along Rangeline Road, has provided executive management expertise to the grain industry throughout her career. She currently serves as global director of health and wellness innovation for Tate & Lyle in Chicago area. She led Tate & Lyle’s global marketing for the company’s health and wellness products that address obesity, diabetes, digestive health and food availability.
Earlier in her career, she was a grain trader and marketing director for oilseeds and food ingredients for ADM.
She graduated from Kutzman University with a Master of Business Administration and Hanover College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.
“I’m excited to work directly with Indiana farmers in building new markets for corn and soybeans,” Klingery said in accepting the position. “It makes me very proud to help farm families find ways to increase the value of their corn and soybeans.”
Klingery replaces Jane Ade Stevens, who has worked with ISA for 30 years and served the last 10 years as CEO for the organizations. She led the organizations to fund the Corn & Soy Innovation Center at Purdue University, the Glass Barn educational museum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and growth in the ethanol, livestock and meat and poultry export business in the state.
Klingery is part of a family known as the first settlers of White County.
The Indiana Soybean Alliance works to enhance the viability of Indiana soybean farmers through the effective and efficient investment of soybean checkoff funds and the development of sound policies that protect and promote the interest of Indiana soybean farmers. The ISA is working to build new markets for soybeans through the promotion of grain marketing, livestock, aquaculture, production research, biofuels, environmental programs, and new uses for soybeans.
The Indiana Corn Marketing Council was established by the Indiana General Assembly to promote the interest of corn growers in the state and manage corn checkoff funds.
The Indiana Corn Growers Association, which works with the state and federal governments to develop and promote sound policies that benefit Indiana corn farmers, consists of nine farmer-directors who provide leadership to the organization on behalf of the nearly 600 ICGA members statewide.