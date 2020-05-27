MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes High School will conduct three sets of in-person commencement ceremonies this year for the Class of 2020.
In a letter sent from the high school administration to members of the senior class and parents, the three commencement ceremonies will take place Sunday, June 28 in Twin Lakes High School’s main gymnasium.
The three ceremonies will be 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and arranged in alphabetical order by last name.
The letter was signed by high school principal Melissa Whitehead and assistant principal Desiree Swaim.
Twin Lakes administrators had been working on the plan for several weeks to devise a plan that would both stay in accordance with tradition while also abiding by local and state health mandates amid the COVID-19 health emergency.
“While (Gov. Eric Holcomb) has lifted some restrictions, please understand that educational facilities remain under great scrutiny,” the letter states. “Educational facilities or school-sponsored events involving our students (regardless of location) must follow mandates from the governor, the (Indiana) Department of Education) and the White County Health Department.”
With the current restrictions in place, officials stated they were unable to host the full “traditional” graduation ceremony.
“We want to celebrate our seniors, but in the safest possible way,” the letter states.
With 181 members of Twin Lakes’ Class of 2020, combined with anticipated crowd sizes – which, according to Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan, would place most areas of the state in Stage 4 (June 14 to July 3) and allow gatherings of up to 250 people – each ceremony will allow between 60-65 students accompanied by parents and guests.
Social distancing guidelines will be maintained between graduates, who will be allowed to bring no more than two adults with them. No one younger than 18 (the graduating student not included) will be able to attend. No guests will be allowed inside the gym unless accompanied by their graduate.
“Adults who are among our most worrisome populations in high-risk categories are strongly encouraged not to attend,” the letter states. “Our total attendance needs to stay below 250 (people) if we are in Stage 4 of the governor’s ‘Back on Track Indiana’ plan.”
Students will receive an information packet that they’ll be able to pick up June 3 assigning them one of the three ceremonies. Each session is expected to last about 30 minutes. All guests are to remain seated during the ceremony, and all chairs will be sanitized between each of the three commencements.
For that reason, people attending the ceremonies are asked to clear the gym in order to prepare it for the next ceremony. People are being asked not to congregate anywhere on the school grounds.
A photographer will snap photos of each senior receiving a diploma. There will not be a cap toss at the end of the ceremony.
Doors to the gym will open between 15-20 minutes before each ceremony. Door No. 9 will be used to enter and exit the high school. Parking will be in the student parking lot on the west side of the school.
If Monticello is not in Stage 4 by June 13-14, the letter states, school officials will determine if they should go with its back-up plan of a virtual graduation, which the other three White County schools (Frontier, North White and Tri-County) have done to some degree.
All people who enter the school’s gym for the ceremonies, the letter states, are “strongly encouraged” to bring their own mask that covers their nose and face, and to wear it at all times while inside the building. People who have a fever, cough or other symptoms and/or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 are asked to not attend.
For those cannot, should not or do not want to attend, the graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed to provide an opportunity for those people, as well as the entire community, to watch it as it happens. Links to each ceremony will be provided on Twin Lakes School Corporation’s website, www.tlschools.com.
“We understand this is an unprecedented time in all of our lives. While 2020 looks very different from what we are accustomed to, we still want to make 2020 as special and memorable for our seniors as we can,” the letter states. “We have done our best to balance what the students desire for the day with the realities of keeping everyone safe.”
The high school plans to turn on the football field lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds, starting at 8:20 p.m. June 26, “to honor the senior class.”
“Our hearts go out to all of our seniors,” the letter states. “This is a special group of kids.”
On June 26, the school will also release video of its virtual Achievement Night, which had been scheduled for June 5 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 health emergency, school officials said.