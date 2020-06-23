MONTICELLO — Twin Lakes is set to graduate the Class of 2020 this weekend and it will look much different than in year’s past.
The school will conduct three commencement ceremonies Sunday, June 28, in the main high school gymnasium.
The three ceremonies will be 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and arranged in alphabetical order by last name.
Each graduation ceremony will be closed to the public. Family, friends and the entire community will be able to watch a livestream of each ceremony.
The following are the links to each:
• Session 1: 1 p.m. — https://youtu.be/vHFM7LWYEJM
• Session 2: 3 p.m. — https://youtu.be/pE92q-mdr-s
• Session 3: 5 p.m. — https://youtu.be/F9wvjhEJV5o
Each session will feature the valedictorian, salutatorian and class president. The Top 10 of the Class of 2020 will graduate in the first session.
Twin Lakes administrators had been working for several weeks to devise a plan that would both stay in accordance with tradition while also abiding by local and state health mandates amid the COVID-19 health emergency.
“While (Gov. Eric Holcomb) has lifted some restrictions, please understand that educational facilities remain under great scrutiny,” stated a letter sent to students and their parents late last month. “Educational facilities or school-sponsored events involving our students (regardless of location) must follow mandates from the governor, the (Indiana) Department of Education and the White County Health Department.”
Officials stated they were unable to host the full “traditional” graduation ceremony because of the health emergency, which has now eased into the fourth of five “Back on Track Indiana” stages, a plan by Gov. Eric Holcomb to safely reopen the state’s economy.
“We want to celebrate our seniors, but in the safest possible way,” the letter states.
With 181 members of Twin Lakes’ Class of 2020, combined with anticipated crowd sizes, each ceremony will have between 60-65 students.
Social distancing guidelines will be maintained between graduates, who will be allowed to bring no more than two adults with them. No one younger than 18 (the graduating student not included) will be able to attend.
“Adults who are among our most worrisome populations in high-risk categories are strongly encouraged not to attend,” the letter states. “Our total attendance (per ceremony) needs to stay below 250 if we are in Stage 4 of the governor’s ‘Back on Track Indiana’ plan.”
Each session is expected to last about 30 minutes. All guests are to remain seated during the ceremony, and all chairs will be sanitized between each of the three commencements.
For that reason, people attending the ceremonies are asked to clear the gym for staff to prepare it for the next ceremony. People are being asked not to congregate anywhere on the school grounds.
A photographer will snap photos of each senior receiving a diploma. There will not be a cap toss at the end of the ceremony.
Graduates are asked to be at the gym 15-20 minutes before their assigned ceremony. Parking will be in the student lot on the west side of the school.
All people who enter the school’s gym for the ceremonies, the letter states, are “strongly encouraged” to bring their own mask that covers their nose and face, and to wear it at all times while inside the building. People who have a fever, cough or other symptoms and/or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 are asked to not attend.
“We understand this is an unprecedented time in all of our lives. While 2020 looks very different from what we are accustomed to, we still want to make 2020 as special and memorable for our seniors as we can,” the letter states. “We have done our best to balance what the students desire for the day with the realities of keeping everyone safe.”
The high school plans to turn on the football field lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds, starting at 8:20 p.m. June 26, “to honor the senior class.”
“Our hearts go out to all of our seniors,” the letter states. “This is a special group of kids.”
On June 26, the school will also release video of its virtual Achievement Night, which had been scheduled for June 5 but was canceled due to the COVID-19 health emergency, school officials said.