MONTICELLO — The Gamma Eta Chapter of Tri Kappa is hosting its 15th annual Trivia Night
It will be Jan. 25 at Monticello’s Knight’s of Columbus in downtown Monticello. The event will have trivia questions for you to ponder and brainstorm answers with your team of really smart friends.
Gather your table of 10 members and bring your own favorite foods — tailgate style — for a fun filled evening of laughing and learning while supporting local charities. Tables are still available.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games begin at 6:30 p.m. Tables are $150 (up to 10 per table, ages 18 and up). Tri Kappa will have all beverages: water, soft drinks, beer and wine.
Contact Darla Tribbett at 574-870-2177 to reserve a table.