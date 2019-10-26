REMINGTON — The students from the sixth grade class at Tri-County Intermediate school went on an overnight trip to Camp Tecumseh at no cost to the students.
The cost was covered by fundraisers and outside funding to provide the opportunity for the students to learn the five foundations of success.
The YMCA’s Camp Tecumseh is in Brookston. According to the camp’s website, their mission is, “To provide people of all backgrounds and ages with the finest camp experience in the country, to immerse them in joyful learning environment where they can grow in confidence, character, and faith.”
They use innovative programs to help campers discover their best selves. They strive to instill campers with the values of trust, respect, joy, initiative, faith, and friendship so that they can go back into their communities and make a positive difference.
During October’s Tri-County school board meeting, sixth-grade teacher Jil Bahler and a group of students gave a PowerPoint presentation on what they learned and the memories they made from the camp.
Class of 2026 students Mariah Anstett, Zack Bramlett, Mason Hagan, Evalynn Ross and Alayna Hrnicek presented the five foundations of success to the board.
“The camp included three family-style meals where they worked together to serve and clean up with their fellow campers,” Bahler said. “They participated in one campfire where they made amazing memories and shared their experience with each other.
“We also had two bonus challenges — I call it character builders. Last year, we had scorching hot weather and this year it was very rainy weather. Because of that, they had to learn to work around the rain for their challenges, as well as a little laundry since the clothes were wet.”
The kids each took their turn to share one of the five foundations they learned about at the camp. The mission’s five foundations are trust, problem solving, communication, self confidence and leadership.
The students shared how they faced challenges as a team. One example that Zack Bramlett shared was about a small wooden box into which they had to fit all 12 teammates.
“It was hard,” he said. “We failed a few times but we problem-solved and eventually found a way to do it. It was challenging but we accomplished it.”
The students had such a good time that Grace Tyler, a student who was unable to be at the board meeting that evening, came up with the idea to bring it back to the school for a Club Day.
“Grace came back and shared that since she had so much fun and found so much value in it that it would be a good idea to bring the five foundations back to TCI,” Bahler said. “We are so thankful the students are able to have this wonderful opportunity to go to camp and learn the foundations of success.”